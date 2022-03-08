Lost Judgment announces the release date of The Kaito Files, its next story expansion

The DLC starring Masaharu Kaito was already scheduled for release in spring 2022.

Lost Judgment was imposed as the great return of Takayuki Yagami and everything that this entails: mystery, police investigation, action and some thriller touches that have fascinated Yakuza fans. This sequel has been with us since last September, but its developers have already advanced a roadmap with which they promised more content for gamers.

The Kaito Files will be available from March 28The Kaito Files is part of these novelties related to Lost Judgment, since it is an expansion starring Masaharu Kaito in which we will discover new aspects of history. This DLC had already been dated for spring 2022, but from the offices of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio they now specify a release date: 28th March.

In this way, there are very few weeks left to control the new character in this Lost Judgment expansion, which will allow us to explore unheard of skills and combat styles different from Yagami’s. In addition, it should be noted that this content will be available to those players who have purchased the Lost Judgment Ultimate Edition or the Season Pass, although you can also be purchased separately.

These are not all the surprises that Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has in store, as there are also rumors about the production of a live action series with the same actor who stars in the game. Returning to the medium that concerns us, the latest adventure of the detective has left us with our mouths open for the courage of his storysomething that you can read in more detail in our analysis of Lost Judgment.

