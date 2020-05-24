Lost stars claim they’d jump at the chance to revive the show

It’s been ten years since the last episode of J.J. Abrams’ hit sci-fi collection Lost aired – and now two of the show’s stars have stated they’d jump at the chance to do a reboot.

Nestor Carbonell and Henry Ian Cusick each claimed they wouldn’t assume twice if the alternative arose to revive the show, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010.

Talking to The Unbiased, Cusick, who performed former soldier Desmond Hume on the show, stated, “I feel a reboot could be actually cool. I’d be actually excited to see what they did if any of us received requested again.

“I’d think about they’d go together with the island being the star, however you by no means know. I assume the apparent method could be Hurley and Benjamin Linus on the island.”

“However yeah, I’d be up for it – it was a cool show and issues are getting rebooted all the time.”

Carbonell, who portrayed Richard Alpert on the show, was equally enthusiastic a couple of doable return in the future – claiming he’d be “the first to join” to any undertaking created by showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse.

“Lost was a present in so some ways – it modified my life, it modified my household’s life,” he stated. “My spouse has really written a e-book that she’ll publish subsequent 12 months about the show from her standpoint.

“To come back again to it in another incarnation could be one other present.”

A brand new model of the show is much from a certainty – however given how divisive the ending of the unique show proved to be, we’re certain that at least some followers would love to see a return…

