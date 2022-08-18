“Lost time”: a Buenos Aires reading group has been reading Proust for 20 years

LOST TIME – Official Trailer

Filmed in a bar in the City of Buenos Aires, the director Maria Alvarez follows the fascinating story of a group of men and women who, since 2001, have gathered to read Marcel Proust’s work aloud. Time and time again they get fully into “In Search of Lost Time” to debate the different questions that emerge from the text and that often lead them to talk about everyone’s issues, about each one and their personal experiences, but also about the wonderful text of 3000 pages.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

“A group of people has been meeting for eighteen years in a bar in Buenos Aires to read the same book over and over again: In Search of Lost Time, by Marcel Proust. Going through their memories and emotions, with a great sense of humor, the group gives the novel a new and unexpected meaning”, details the official synopsis of the film that premiered for the first time in 2020 and was part of a trilogy by the documentary filmmaker .

Lost Time Poster

It was part of the Official Competition of the 2020 Mar del Plata Film Festival and won the award for Best Argentine Film. For four years, Álvarez recorded these encounters and their characters. Main and secondary, his work puts the viewer in the place, makes him part of this situation where each paragraph is rigorously analyzed and triggers personal stories. The characters that circulate around the bar and who are not part of the group also provide the necessary color and rhythm to make you feel part of the experience.

The situation takes place in the Café Tribunales of the Federal Capital, province of Buenos Aires, in Argentina. A few meters from the Teatro Colón. It is filmed in black and white and the story is elegant and patient, always waiting for the right moment to show and advance the story. “It was really later, in the montage, when I realized that the themes the group delved into—the Proust themes—had a lot to do with the implicit themes in Las cinephilas”, highlighted the director in an interview with Filmmaker Magazine for the debut of the film at the Film Forum in New York and referring to her previous film, winner of the Audience Award at BAFICI 2017.

Lost Time images

Regarding the experience that the filming left him, in the same interview he highlights that everyone was always predisposed to be filmed for the film and that the first cut was 25 hours long. “It was a titanic editing job. The arc of Proust’s novel had to be reduced to something like 0.1% and it had to function as a meaningful unit. That is, I had to select certain themes and characters, leaving a lot out, almost everything. It was as if he was doing a hyper-reduction of the novel, looking for the essence. That was not easy to do”, recognized the director in the same interview.

Maria Alvarez, in addition to The lost timehas in her filmography as a director the aforementioned Las cinephilas of 2017 and a year ago it premiered the nearby, the story of two 91-year-old twin sisters who were a professional piano duo and reminisce about their years as artists in their apartment in Buenos Aires. It also won the award for Best Feature Film in the Argentine Competition at the 2021 Mar del Plata Film Festival.

Lost Time images

KEEP READING:

my two livesthe new romantic comedy that poses the eternal dilemma: if I had…

Alone with Tatiana Maslany by She-Hulk: “There are wonderful and subtle ways to tell a feminist story”

Locke & Keyamong the most watched on Netflix: what will we see in the final season?