Lothar Matthäus and an amazing confession about the 90 Italy World Cup final: “We were more afraid of Caniggia than of Maradona”

Lothar Matthäus addressed various media at Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

If there is a former footballer who can speak with authority about the FIFA World Cupbecause it has played several editions and was champion of this prestigious tournament, it is Lothar Matthäus. The German star defended the jersey of his country’s national team in five consecutive editions and shares the record with the Mexicans Rafael Marquez y Antonio Carbajal. made its debut in Spain 1982reached the final in Mexico 1986became champion in Italia 1990and gave his last performances at the great football party in United States 1994 y France 1998.

This Thursday, Matthew was present in the VIP area of ​​the Al Janoub Stadium as ambassador of Qatar 2022 to serve various media from different parts of the world. In this dialogue, which included the participation of Infobaethe former soccer player 61 years –he appears to have much less– he moved through several issues related to the World Cup with that same positional versatility that characterized him during his sports career. He has assumed his role as a preacher and his experience before the microphones allows him to function naturally before the flood of questions from journalists from all over the planet.

During your stay in the living room that is attached to one of the stands of the stadium that is located in the southern town of Al Wakrahinside of Dohawhose exterior and interior design allude to the close relationship of this municipality with the sea, Lothar Matthäus made several references to Argentine national team and her candidate position for this year.

— Who do you think will win the World Cup or what are the main candidates for the title for you?

— Playing a World Cup has many seasonings. I think the little details make the difference. It is a tournament that generates a lot of passion, hope and wishes in the players and fans. I think it will be a very difficult World Cup, which will be played in the middle of the season, which is new for the organization, the coaches and the players. I know that Germany is going to stop the Bundesliga and in 5 days they will have to start preparing for the World Cup, when the usual thing was that it was played in the summer with two or three weeks of preparation. I remember that in 1986 we traveled to Mexico six weeks in advance to acclimatize, build a team, train stopped balls, and now you don’t have that time. But it’s the same scenario for everyone. There are five or six favorites, one is Brazil who had a great Qualifier, I think they only lost two points for two draws and the rest were victories, in addition to the pending match with Argentina. FIFA will figure it out. Another could be France, who were champions four years ago and have a good team, not only Kylian Mbappé. It has many players who are at the highest level. I think that Germany always has a chance of being champion, they just got eliminated in the first round in Russia but with the new coach they recovered the power that they had lost in recent years: working together, believing in each other. England have a lot of good players, they lost 4-0 to Hungary, but their team is very good. The same Spain, Portugal or Argentina, with Lionel Messi, who I think will play his last World Cup. I like that now not everything depends on Messi and I feel that they created a different team spirit with their new coach, they have a chance to reach the final or go far like other of their teams did. Sure there will be surprises in the results, like yesterday New Zealand played a good game and was a better team than Costa Rica, who qualified for the World Cup with only one shot on goal. But that is what is important in World Cups: performance does not matter, only the result makes the difference.

— And the best player?

– That is a good question. I’m not going to say a name, because one of the best players… or the best player in a World Cup has to be from a team that is among the top four in the tournament. I can sign it for you now. When you go out on the pitch you can be the best player, like Messi. And if you lose a second-round match, you’re never going to be the best player in the tournament. This implies that the result of the team comes first. Then personal glory. Like me in 1990. When I was the best player in the world, I had the best team with Germany. And he played for Inter Milan, which was one of the best teams in the world. And we got results.

— Can France retain the title or will it suffer the curse of being the last champion and fall in the first round?

— I think France has three starting teams and high-quality footballers. You will have to find the same rhythm as four years ago. They have a young generation mixed with experienced players. For me they have the best footballer of the future: Kylian Mbappé. He has this speed that you need to make the difference when the opposing team gives you space. He is very fast in dribbling. He knows how to score. He has everything to be the new Messi or the new Ronaldo. Or maybe the new Lewandowski (laughs). He is one of the favorites for the next 10 years of the Ballon d’Or.

Lothar Matthäus, current ambassador for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, explained the reasons why the event will be a success.

— What are the memories you have of the World Cups?

— I fell in love with the World Cups in 1966, when England won. I remember the English goal. Then I remember the semi-final in 1970. First, a quarter-final match with England: from 2-0 for the English to 3-2 for Uwe Seeler. Then the semi-final between Germany and Italy. And Carlos Alberto’s goal for Brazil in the final. In 1974, the Netherlands were the best team in the final, but Germany won. In 1978, I remember Kempes, with his Puma boots. I have memories of every World Cup. 1982: Italy, the same as in England in 1990. They were three goals down and Paolo Rossi… Goals, goals and goals. Maradona’s first World Cup and my first World Cup. In 1986, the final against Maradona at the Azteca. Argentina was a better team. Congratulations to them, they won because they were better. Then came 1990, the best memory for me, with Germany, in my country, because I played for Inter and lived there. My dream, my happy ending was in 1990. In 1994, a disaster. A team without spirit. In 1998, my last World Cup. Then in 2002, Ronaldo scored twice against Oliver Kahn. 2006 came, a beautiful summer in Germany, with the celebrations… No one believed that Germany could do something like that! South Africa 2010 had nice games and a great Spanish team. In 2014, 7-1 to Brazil. It was the most important thing in this World Cup in the semifinal. In the final Argentina should have won. The referee should have given them a penalty committed by Manuel Neuer. We had luck…

– It was criminal…

-Yes, of course. It was Neuer’s penalty. Then came 2018, I don’t want to talk too much about Russia, but I saw on Red Square how people were celebrating. I was living very close to the fans. And I liked how they communicated with each other.

— What are your exact memories of the 1990 World Cup?

— I think the best game we played in that World Cup was against England, not the final with Argentina. The game with England was the toughest. England had a great team. They started out really bad and then got better. They had a lot of great players on the team. That match was definitely tougher than the one in Argentina. Caniggia was very fast. We were more afraid of Caniggia than of Maradona. He scored a goal against Brazil in Turin. Caniggia had this speed… Maradona was no longer at the same level as in Mexico. Caniggia was more dangerous for us than Maradona . In our minds, in our talks… Before the match with Argentina, we said it. Caniggia for me was the best Argentine player in Italy 90. And don’t talk about the goalkeeper (Sergio Goycochea).

— It is the first World Cup without Diego Maradona, do you think that in this tournament you will miss him?

— Yes, of course, he left a huge mark on football. He was the best player of his time. We have faced each other many times and also had personal contact with him. He came to my farewell party in Munich, I went to his in Buenos Aires. We were rivals in two World Cup finals and also in many Italian Serie A matches between Napoli and Inter Milan. We had a special bond. It was not a personal friendship, but we were soccer friends, we respected each other a lot. When we saw each other, we were always happy to have that kind of competition on the field of play and also many times after the games we celebrated together until very late in the morning.

Matthäus spoke about his relationship with Diego Maradona (Photo: AFP)

— How do you think it will affect the general preparation that the South American and European teams have not faced each other in recent years?

— Each country will try to do the best and they have to find the best way to achieve it. I can’t draw conclusions now, we have to wait until the end of the year because whoever wins the World Cup will be the coach, the federation and the team that has done everything right. In Europe they have to interrupt their championships, for example the Premier League that does not stop in November or December, and it will be something totally new. Everyone will try to find the best way to prepare for the World Cup.

– And the weather?

— The time in which the World Cup is going to be played is perfect in terms of temperature. I was in the 1986 World Cup and in Mexico it was very hot, almost 40°. Eight years later I was in Dallas and it was 50 degrees in the United States. I know what it means to play in high temperatures but I think in November or December here in Doha there is perfect weather to play football, especially in the evenings. I think it’s fantastic. Yesterday in the stadium (NdR: during Costa Rica vs. New Zealand) I felt comfortable with the cooling system. I think it’s perfect for gamers, no one will be able to tell that it’s too hot or too cold, or too rainy. The playing fields are prepared and in perfect condition for the World Cup. People in Qatar are very happy to have this tournament in their country. There is a lot of discussion but I have already seen that. Everyone finds some point to criticize the hosts but in the end we will have a football party here in Qatar, with high-level matches. The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and I am happy that there are only five months left to see an edition in an area where it has never been done before.

— Do you think Qatar is ready to host the World Cup?

— It is a different World Cup because of the time it is played and because of the size of the country, but the stadiums are beautiful, perfect in my opinion. They have many parking spaces, they are full of facilities inside, all of them have a short distance to watch the games, which is very good for the spectators. They are not going to be far away, for example at the Maracana, here they are all very close to the field of play. And the eight furlongs are very close to each other. I think it’s a soccer event with short distances, which is great for the fans. The teams are always prepared to travel but the supporters are not. In four years they will have to travel from the heat of Mexico to the cold of Vancouver, Canada. Here the fans will be very close to each other to celebrate. Soccer connects people, not just the players but the fans. Qatar will find the right places to make the fans happy.

