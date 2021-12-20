Lots of Gran Turismo 7 News Coming from Japan: Cars, Tracks, Customization and More

A large Japanese retail chain would have distributed brochures about the game loaded with interesting information.

There is nothing left for 2022, a year that comes loaded with releases for all genres, and when it comes to driving, there are few as iconic as Gran Turismo. The seventh installment of the Polyphony Digital franchise It will start on March 4 and until then, the studio has been offering us a lot of news thanks to its trailers and development diaries.

Although, as Eurogamer has shared, an advertising brochure given away at a chain of retail stores Japanese has revealed a lot of information about the game. The catalog has been translated by the GTPlanet user, PettyWingman, thus being able to know that Gran Turismo 7 would have more than 420 car models “with the highest quality so far”.

More than 420 cars and 90 circuitsAs to the circuits, would be more than 90 with “realistic climate and landscapes”. In the brochure we are reminded that “the expected GT mode is back“, where we can enjoy the purchase, sale and tuning of vehicles for racing. The brochure also includes a shopping center for more than 60 car brands, with more than 300 vehicles after 2011, as well as a used car dealership for those who are not marketed.

The rest of the brochure refers to different modes and qualities of the game, such as the garage, where we can store up to 1000 cars, a workshop of tuning With a number of parts available, GT Auto, where we can dress our car with hundreds of wheels and body parts, as well as different challenges such as the license center, the drift or maximum speed missions and the famous world circuits such as Le Mans and Nürburgring. The brochure would also contain images of the Ferrari F8 and F12. Polyphony has confirmed that not only will we have commercialized vehicles, Gran Turismo 7 promises to have many concept versions.

