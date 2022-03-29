Lots of tension and action in this trailer for Quantum Error, a cosmic horror FPS inspired by Doom 3

Still without a release date, the TeamKill Media video game will arrive on PlayStation and Xbox.

Disturbing is to say little. The latest Quantum Error trailer shared by TeamKill Media has wanted to delve a little deeper into the history of the cosmic horror FPS, betting on several seconds of authentic tension that can be a foretaste of how bad we can have it once the title arrives in stores, which for the moment without confirming a release date. launch despite announcement in 2020.

“Your mission is simple: save as many lives as possible from the burning complex and get out. However, what begins as a rescue mission quickly falls into darkness when you arrive to find that things are not what they seem.” we can read in the description of the shooter, where we are invited to put out the fire caused by an unknown entity taking the role of Captain Jacob Thomas.

And all this and much more we can see in the published trailer. We put out fires, indeed, but above all we face moments of mystery that promise to leave players with their hearts in their mouths. In addition, the footage stops seeing intense action scenes and shots that may well remind you of Doom 3, one of the two great sources of inspiration confirmed by TeamKill Media for its development.

Quantum Error was one of the first video games to confirm its launch for PS5, and now it also takes on the role of being one of the first developments of Unreal Engine 5. It remains to be seen how its final result is, although for that we will still have to wait due to the lack of information on its release date. A few months ago, on the other hand, he also let users see an extensive gameplay video.

In addition to PS5, Quantum Error is in development for PS4, Xbox Series X|S y Xbox One. At the moment a release in PC stores is not specified.

