Louis Leterrier to Direct Sequel Starring Will Smith – Variety

Netflix is in talks with French director Louis Leterrier for the fantasy actioner “Brilliant 2,” with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton reprising their roles.

Leterrier’s credit embody the 2 “Transporter” titles, “Now You See Me,” “Conflict of the Titans” and “Unleashed.” He govt produced and directed the Netflix sequence “The Darkish Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Netflix is planning to start capturing the sequel as soon as it’s in a position to begin manufacturing when the influence of the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The script for “Brilliant 2” is written by David Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a rewrite by T.S. Nowlin. Producers are Ayer, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.

Ayer directed the unique 2017 movie, set in another universe in Los Angeles, the place people and creatures referred to as orcs co-exist. Smith portrayed an LAPD officer and Edgerton performed his orc associate. The duo confronted racism and corruption in a world the place a number of people referred to as “Brights” have the ability to wield uncommon magic wands with out dying.

“Brilliant” grew to become certainly one of Netflix’s most streamed movies. Netflix confirmed it was growing a sequel in 2018 with Smith and Edgerton returning, and Ayer directing and writing the script with Spiliotopoulos. Ayer has since opted out of helming the film.

Leterrier is repped by CAA and Administration 360. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.