Louis Oosthuizen Narrowly Misses Hollow-in-one At Open Championship

Louis Oosthuizen narrowly ignored a hole-in-one on the eleventh gap right through The Open Championship on Sunday.

Oosthuizen used to be competing on the most sensible of the leaderboard with Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa when he hit the unbelievable shot from about 253 yards out.

Oosthuizen used to be 11 beneath thru 14 holes within the ultimate spherical. He used to be capturing 1 over par thru 14 and fell at the back of Morikawa and Spieth down the stretch.

The South African professional used to be in search of his moment Open name. He gained the event in 2010. He completed with a 16-under par, beating out Lee Westwood, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Paul Casey.

Oosthuizen has put in combination some forged performances at the PGA Excursion this season however has but to tug out a victory. He completed in moment or tied for moment at two of the 3 earlier majors. He additionally has a second-place end on the Zurich Vintage.

On the PGA Championship, he completed tied for moment at the back of Phil Mickelson. He had a 4-under par. He additionally completed in moment position within the U.S. Open. He shot a 5-under par however Jon Rahm were given the victory that point.