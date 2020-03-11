Louis Theroux makes Celebrity Bake Off history as he receives three handshakes

He may be higher recognized for his abilities as a documentarian, however final evening Louis Theroux proved he’s equally adept with regards to baking as he made Celebrity Bake Off history.

Theroux grew to become the primary contestant to get three coveted handshakes for his very first bake – one every from judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, along with one other from presenter Noel Fielding.

The reward got here after the judges had been awed by his Signature Bake, a cookie designed to appear to be a pizza full with raspberry icing and grated white chocolate.

And the dimensions of the achievement was not misplaced on Theroux, who was tweeting alongside as he watched again the episode, writing, “Three handshakes. THAT HAS NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!!”

Regardless of his success within the first problem, nonetheless, Theroux was pipped to the publish when it got here to selecting the week’s star baker, with Jenny Eclair popping out on high.

Eclair was deemed to have carried out higher throughout all three challenges than fellow contestants Theroux, Ovie Soko and Russel Howard – together with her showstopper, a choux sculpture of her swimming with pigs within the Caribbean, successful explicit acclaim.

However Theroux’s failure to win the prize didn’t cease viewers at dwelling from voicing their appreciation for his skills within the tent.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “Louis Theroux getting a handshake on the nice British bake off is an indication that British tradition has peaked. It’s all downhill from right here.”

And one other tweeted, “after all Louis Theroux received a handshake. It’s what he deserves.”

The Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers returns subsequent Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.