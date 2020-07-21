Louis Theroux makes four-part retrospective of his entire BBC catalogue

The BBC has introduced a four-part retrospective of Louis Theroux’s 60+ hours of documentaries wherein he’ll attempt to make sense of a outstanding again catalogue that began with again within the mid 1990s.

Theroux stated that the COVID-19 lockdown had lastly given him the chance to revisit his BBC documentaries, which vary from investigations of subcultures and religions, to folks on the fringes of society, intriguing celebrities, risk-takers and those that dwell with psychological well being points.

Theroux’s documentaries have developed from the Bizarre Weekends to controversial episodes of When Louis Met… with Jimmy Savile and Max Clifford and extra lately to his prolonged investigations of fringe-dwellers within the US. Theroux’s newest work has been in Britain.

Louis Theroux: Life on the Edge gained’t simply be a re-edit of his largest hits. As a substitute the 4 episodes will characteristic interviews with himself and catch-ups with some of his most outstanding contributors, whose lives have developed in surprising methods.

Louis has additionally plundered his own residence film footage and information archive to inform tales about human psychology, all of the peculiar methods wherein folks behave or take care of adversity, and the way the world has modified over the final three many years.

Theroux stated: “For years I’ve needed to return and make sense of the programmes I’ve made, discover out what occurred to some of the contributors, replace their tales, and see what all these many hours of making TV may add as much as. Lockdown gave me the time and area to do that.”

He stated the expertise had been a ‘unusual and engaging’ couple of months, but additionally enjoyable as he reviewed outdated episodes of Bizarre Weekends from the late 1990s, “when the world was a really totally different place”.

Theroux added:”I’m actually proud of what we’ve been in a position to do with this new sequence. I feel we’ve been in a position to make the entire add as much as greater than the sum of the components and to convey out stunning themes and commonalities. And, if nothing else, it was an attention-grabbing assessment of how my haircuts and glasses have modified through the years.”

We’ll replace you as quickly because the Louis Theroux sequence is scheduled. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV information.