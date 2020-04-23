Louis Theroux reveals his one “little quibble” with hit Netflix series Tiger King

Hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King has taken the world by storm because it was launched in March.

Louis Theroux is one of the numerous celebrities who’ve tuned in to look at Joe Unique, Carole Baskin and co. navigate their weird, massive cat-filled world.

And although Theroux had lots of reward to heap onto the Netflix series, he additionally instructed Zoe Ball about his one “little quibble” with it throughout an interview on BBC Radio 2.

“I did suppose the tiger perspective was barely misplaced, that was my little quibble,” he instructed Ball. “I kind of thought there may be an animal rights story right here which they form of did on the finish a bit however you didn’t see the foreground.”

Regardless of his criticism, he was fast so as to add: “I really feel unhealthy even elevating that as a result of I believed it was a tremendous piece of multi-episode storytelling of the sort that I’d aspire to do.

“I believed it was an entertaining and superb romp by means of this netherworld of massive cat homeowners and it actually gripped my consideration.”

Theroux had already touched as regards to massive cats and their homeowners throughout his 2011 documentary America’s Most Harmful Pets (obtainable on iPlayer), and even met Joe Unique himself.

Talking of the assembly throughout an Instagram Q&A, Theroux mentioned: “Probably the most troubling factor [Joe Exotic] mentioned was most likely that if the park went bankrupt he would kill all of the animals,” he instructed followers on-line.

