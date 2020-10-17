Louis Tomlinson Sells $6.4 Million Los Angeles House

After a change of realtors and greater than a yr on and off the market, English former boybander Louis Tomlinson has lastly succeeded in unloading his white elephant of a Hollywood Hills house, albeit at a precipitous loss. The 28-year-old’s 6,000-square-foot mansion, an architecturally fluid construction maybe best-described as a neo-Georgian meets Artwork Deco-inspired modern Spanish Revival, offered for $6.4 million — huge cash for the Outpost Estates neighborhood however almost one million {dollars} lower than what Tomlinson paid for the property in 2016, a loss that doesn’t embody taxes, upkeep, and hefty realtor charges. Tax information reveal the consumers are a rich however non-famous married couple, each executives at safety firms within the fintech trade.

Inside, the four-bedroom and five-bath construction is glamorously mod, with ebony-stained hardwood flooring, a 123 of high-priced midcentury furnishings, top-of-the-line stainless home equipment, and partitions the colour of buttermilk. Inbuilt 1937 however since extensively renovated, the pink tile-roofed construction additionally affords a lavish grasp retreat with a sitting space, twin walk-in closets with customized built-ins, and spacious tub with a freestanding tub floating in the course of the room, amid a herringbone sample black-and-white marble ground.

However the property’s most respected function is arguably its prime perch within the hills; from the yard and most rooms in the home, there are jetliner views from the Hollywood signal to the downtown skyline. The home cleaves to a precipitously steed ridge, however there’s nonetheless sufficient yard house for an infinity-edged swimming pool, a considerable concrete deck for al fresco entertaining, and a number of other gigantic palm timber.

Tomlinson, who launched his solo debut album “Partitions” earlier this yr to middling evaluations, continues to take care of a traditional-style house just some miles exterior of downtown London.

Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty held the itemizing; Amy Engler of Compass repped the consumers.