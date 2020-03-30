Louisa Compton Takes Over as Channel 4 News Boss

Louisa Compton would be the new head of information and present affairs at U.Ok. broadcaster Channel 4, changing Dorothy Byrne who stepped down from the function earlier this month.

Compton can be liable for overseeing Channel 4’s information and present affairs programming as properly as sport. Head of sport Pete Andrews will report back to Compton.

Byrne will stay at Channel 4 for a yr within the specifically created function of editor at massive.

Compton joined Channel 4 in 2018 as commissioning editor for information and present affairs. She has overseen “Dispatches” and was liable for protection of the 2019 U.Ok. common elections. In latest weeks she has been main the present affairs division’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, commissioning a number of fast turnaround applications.

Previous to becoming a member of Channel 4, Compton was liable for launching the BAFTA and RTS award-winning “Victoria Derbyshire” BBC TV program, and has had stints in radio.

Ian Katz, director of applications, stated: “Dorothy Byrne is a really onerous act to comply with but when anybody is supplied to, its Louisa. She has a exceptional mixture of stories expertise, eye for a narrative and inventive aptitude that received her a number of awards as a program editor and has helped her make ‘Dispatches’ the toughest hitting present affairs program in Britain.”

Compton stated: “﻿﻿I’m thrilled to be taking over this function at a time when information and present affairs has by no means been extra vital or related to individuals’s lives. Channel 4 has an unrivalled document of award-winning, agenda-setting journalism and I stay up for persevering with that legacy and dealing with such proficient journalists and filmmakers who contribute to our output.”

Compton will take up her new function on Could 1.