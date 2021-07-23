Louisiana rappers Fredo Bang, Lit Yoshi arrested in Florida

Louisiana rappers and roommates Fredo Bang and Lit Yoshi were arrested in Miami.



Lit Yoshi, whose actual title is Mieyoshi Edwards, was once arrested on Wednesday and Fredo Bang, whose actual title is Frederick Givens, was once taken into custody on Thursday, in keeping with information bought by way of Folks. Their arrests come after a raid on Edwards’ South Florida house and after Givens was once launched from jail on a $1.82 million bail in a separate case.

In keeping with WBRZEdwards, arrested for parole violation, paid bail after being arrested in July 2020 on seven counts of tried homicide. He’s looking ahead to trial in Baton Rouge for what prosecutors have described as a violent gang conflict involving different rappers.

“This isn’t new legal conduct for him,” mentioned Edwards’ lawyer Ron Haley.

“He has an ankle observe. There’s no confusion as to the place he’s. I’ve been involved with the prosecutors. I’ve been involved with the police all the way through this procedure.”

Each males, who are living in combination in a sumptuous lake space, are related to a rap crew referred to as Best Boy Gorilla. The gang has reportedly been focused on a long-standing feud with the crowd’s rival, By no means Broke Once more, and rapper YoungBoy, whose actual title is Kentrell Gaulde. The pair are underneath investigation in reference to a Might 2019 capturing focused on the rapper and his entourage out of doors the Trump World Seashore Hotel in Sunny Isles Seashore, WAFB reported.

A condo automobile employee, 43-year-old Mohamad Jradi, who was once around the side road on the time, was once fatally struck by way of a stray bullet. Youngboy’s female friend was once additionally shot and injured and 3 extra bystanders have been grazed within the capturing.

Nobody has been charged in reference to the capturing.

