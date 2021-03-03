“Love Alarm 2” Previews Heightened Tension Between Song Kang, Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, And More

An unpredictable contact of destiny is upon the characters within the second season of “Love Alarm”!

Based mostly on a preferred webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Alarm” is a romance drama set in an alternate actuality the place folks discover love via an software that alerts customers when somebody inside a 10-meter radius has emotions for them. The primary season instructed the story of Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun), Hwang Solar Oh (Song Kang), and Lee Hye Younger (Jung Ga Ram) as they confronted a world by which folks can solely categorical their love via the app.

The second season begins 4 years later when the app has expanded its sphere of affect with a brand new characteristic that gives a listing of “individuals who you’ll like” and “individuals who will such as you.” It turns into increasingly obvious how highly effective the app has gotten over 4 years. All the things has modified, from the best way folks fall in like to the division in social class primarily based on what number of likes you’ve gotten. A brand new style of crime has emerged primarily based on these modifications in society as effectively.

At this level, the three characters discover themselves in the midst of a brand new battle after having graduated highschool and turn out to be adults. Kim Jo Jo remains to be unable to precise her emotions on account of a characteristic that blocks others’ alarms from ringing, Lee Hye Younger is sticking via the whole lot to remain by her facet, and Hwang Solar Oh nonetheless lingers round her.

Director Kim Jin Woo commented, “The characters have turn out to be extra mature within the second season. We take care of social issues attributable to the emergence of the Love Alarm app. We tried to indicate how the characters have been affected.”

The newly launched stills additionally give an concept of how the supporting solid provides ending touches to the sequence. Go Min Si performs Park Gul Mi, who sports activities unmatched brilliant power that offers the drama a full of life contact. Park Gul Mi will undergo nice character growth in her quest to enter the Love Alarm app’s Badge Membership.

Lee Yook Jo, a member of the Badge Membership and Hwang Solar Oh’s girlfriend, can be performed by Kim Si Eun. She might be seen smiling broadly at her boyfriend, who she is aware of has emotions for Kim Jo Jo.

Ki Do Hoon will seem as Brian Cheon, a developer behind Love Alarm who provides a degree of pressure together with his mysterious persona.

“Love Alarm 2″ will premiere on March 12 by way of Netflix.

