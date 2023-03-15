Love & Death Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

Elizabeth Olsen is no stranger to playing a housewife with a secret life. In 2021, she was the star of the Disney+ original series WandaVision, which started a new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the HBO Max series Love & Death, Olsen will perform yet again as another relatively ordinary suburbanite with a bad side.

If this is the first time you’ve heard about the upcoming true crime show about a small town in the middle of Texas that was ripped open apart by an affair and a brutal murder, don’t worry. We’re about to break down everything we understand about the drama. Prior to getting started, it’s important to note that the new show and Hulu’s Candy, which starred Jessica Biel, have some of the same themes, but are not the same thing.

Love & Death Cast

After Barbara Hershey (A Killing in a Small Town) and Jessica Biel (Candy), Elizabeth Olsen will play Candy in the HBO Max series. This is a very different role for her than the one she played in the MCU as Wanda. The actress was nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award for her role in the Disney+ show WandaVision. Lily Rabe, who is best known for her roles in Ryan Murphy’s anthology series American Horror Story and HBO’s The Undoing and The Wizard of Lies, is joining the cast as Betty Gore. Jesse Plemons will play Allan Gore in Love & Death. He has been nominated for two Emmys and was recently in The Power of Dog, a Netflix western drama starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, which got him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) will play Ron Adams, Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) will play Sherry Cleckler, Elizabeth Marvel (The Dropout) will play Noel Holmes, Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous) will play Candy’s husband Pat Montgomery, Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) will play Don Crowder, Beth Broderick (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) will play Bertha Pomeroy, Brian d’Arcy James

Love and Death Plot

As we’ve already said, Love and Death is an adaptation of a book that tells about real events. This drama miniseries will also be based on a few articles from Texas Monthly called “Love and Death in Silicon Prairie, Parts I and II.” We can see where the title came from, but it also makes sense on its own because Love and Death will be about love, crime, and everything in between.

Love and Death will be about the shocking murder of Betty Gore in 1980, which sent shock waves through the whole town. It occurred in a small town in Texas. The miniseries will pay a lot of attention to the murder, but the focus will stay on Candy Montgomery, who is the main suspect and the main character of this series. Candy was the perfect wife in the suburbs.

During those years, she did everything that a good wife would have done. Candy cooked, cleaned, and took care of her spouse and children, but that wasn’t enough for her. She wanted more, so she went looking for it. Candy had an affair with Betty’s husband, and soon after that relationship was over, Betty was found dead. The axe wounds and the brutality of the crime made it clear that the death was caused by murder.

Who’s Making Love & Death?

The writer and creator of another HBO show, Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley, will give his take on the shocking story of an affair that ends in tragedy. He is also one of the top people in charge of making true-crime drama. The first four episodes and the last one of the series were both directed by Leslie Linka Glatter.

Love & Death Release Date

Love & Death is set to debut on HBO Max on Thursday, April 27. As per HBO Max, the soon-to-be-released true crime thriller series will make its official debut at the 2023 SXSW Film & TV Festival a little more than a month before its broadcast debut.

Love and Death Trailer

A full-length official trailer hasn’t come out yet, but on February 16, HBO Max released a teaser that gave a hint of what to expect from this true-crime adaptation. It starts with Candy being a normal housewife who does chores around the house, sets the table for dinner, and takes care of the kids. Still, she doesn’t think that all the work she does at home has paid off. To fill the hole in her life, she talks to Allan Gore (played by Jesse Plemons) about having an affair at a Sunday service.

During the remainder of the teaser, there are shots of the two gathering in hotel rooms and heading on rides at a fair. They look happy, but every time Candy sees him with his family from across the street, she can’t help but look nervous. In the end, someone gets killed, and since Candy’s hands and face are covered in blood, she is the main suspect.