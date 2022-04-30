“Love forever”: Cristiano Ronaldo published a moving image holding his newborn daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo showed his new daughter for the first time on social media (@cristiano)

Every post that Cristiano Ronaldo he does on his social media profiles are usually linked mostly to his football career or endorsement deals, although he also sometimes dedicates space to his private life. In the last hours, the forward of the Manchester United revolutionized the web by publishing a touching image of himself holding her newborn daughterwhich arrived in the world less than two weeks ago.

“Love forever”wrote Ronaldo as caption in the image in which he is seen sheltering his little daughter, whose twin brother died at birth. The Portuguese attacker 37 years and your partner Georgina Rodriguez28, revealed that their son had died at the time of delivery that took place last April 18th but her daughter survived.

CR7 now you have decided to share a black and white image of himself holding the baby, an adorable image in which the girl wears a knitted hat and received a large number of messages of support for the difficult time he and his partner had to go through.

The publication of Cristiano Ronaldo with his new daughter (@cristiano)

Cristiano y Georgina They have yet to announce the name they have chosen for their little girl amid the heartbreaking loss of their twin. “It is the greatest pain that parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness”reported the couple in a statement also released on social networks.

Ronaldo he was absent for a few days Manchester United to be together Georgina and was not a participant in the defeat against Liverpool in Anfield, where the fans gave him their support with applause. Days later, she showed a photo of the entire family in her home and sent a message of thanks to all those who expressed her support.

The photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with his whole family after the birth of his new daughter.

“Home Sweet Home. Gio and our little girl are finally with us. We want to thank you for the kind words and gestures you had with us. Your support is very important, and we feel the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be thankful for the life we ​​just received in this world“, wrote CR7 in the image where he poses together with the rest of his children. The new member of the family has arrived to join her eldest son, Cristiano Jr. (11 years old), to the twins Eva y Mateo (4) already small Alana Martina (3).

The return of Ronaldo football occurred last weekend, in the defeat of the Red Devils against Arsenal FC, a game where the Portuguese striker scored a goal and celebrated by crossing himself and pointing to the sky. He also scored again this Thursday against Chelsea (1-1), in an early duel on Date 37 of the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated pointing to the sky after converting the first goal after the death of one of his twins (Photo: REUTERS)

The Manchester United they have only won two of their last nine English league games (four losses and three draws). For its part, Cristiano Ronaldo he has contributed 17 goals in 28 games played in the championship, although his good performance this season has not been enough to cover up the structural problems of a club that could be left out of any European competition.

