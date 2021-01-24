“Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)” Premieres To Strong Ratings Amid Stiff Competition From “Mr. Queen”

TV Chosun’s new drama “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” is off to a promising begin!

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce),” which stars Sung Hoon, Lee Tae Gon, Park Joo Mi, and extra, follows the troubles of three married {couples} who’re at completely different levels of their lives. On January 23, the brand new drama premiered to a mean nationwide ranking of 6.9 % and a peak of seven.7 %.

In the meantime, tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen”—which airs in the identical time slot—continued its profitable streak at No. 1. The newest episode of the drama took first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks, with a mean nationwide ranking of 12.8 % and a peak of 15.0 %.

“Mr. Queen” additionally continued to dominate its time slot among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean nationwide ranking of seven.9 % and a peak of 90 %.

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 9.0 % for the night time, whereas JTBC’s “Hush” trailed with a mean ranking of two.1 %.

Within the public broadcast realm, SBS’s “Delayed Justice” loved a rise in viewership for its closing episode, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of 6.2 % for its sequence finale.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday night time with common nationwide scores of 24.7 % and 30.7 % for its two components.

