Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Charged After Taking Out Pandemic Loan To Buy Jewellery, Much More

Maurice Fayne appeared in 9 episodes of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in Season 8. A lot of the season was spent specializing in the ups and downs of his relationship with then-wife Karlie Redd. Season Eight documented their ongoing struggles, which included counseling classes. Nonetheless, their relationship took a flip for the more serious when Karlie found that Fayne had a toddler with one other girl. She later alleged that Fayne was controlling and abusive, and the pair have since damaged up. Fayne has not appeared in Season 9 of the fact present.