Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Star Charged After Taking Out Pandemic Loan To Buy Jewellery, Much More

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been a preferred staple on VH1 for a few years. Nonetheless, over the course of its nine-season run, just a few of the fact present’s forged have been embroiled in a single controversy or one other. Final yr, Grammy-nominated rapper and collection star Remy Ma was arrested for allegedly punching one other forged member. Now, former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Maurice “Mo” Fayne — whose rapper identify is Arkansas Mo — has been arrested and charged for allegedly taking out a pandemic-related mortgage and utilizing it to purchase jewellery, amongst different issues.
The U.S. Division of Justice has formally charged Maurice Fayne with federal financial institution fraud. The rapper reportedly acquired a $2 million Paycheck Safety Program (PPP) mortgage below the Georgia enterprise referred to as Flame Trucking. Fayne allegedly claimed that the cash was for payroll. In keeping with authorities (through THR), Fayne allegedly spent a lot of the mortgage on himself. $1.5 million of the federal funds had been reportedly spent on a number of items of jewellery, which included a 5.73 carat diamond ring and a Rolex Presidential look ahead to himself. Fayne can also be reported to have spent $40,000 in baby assist funds.
Maurice Fayne made his courtroom look on Wednesday, Could 13 and initially denied the allegations made towards him. When federal brokers searched his dwelling, they allegedly seized round $80,000 in money, together with the $9,400 reportedly present in Fayne’s personal pockets, jewellery, a 2019 Rolls-Royce. What’s extra, an estimated $503,000 of the PPP mortgage cash was additionally reportedly seized.
The PPP is a authorities aid program set as much as assist staff and small companies who’ve been hit financially due to the current well being disaster. Learn the assertion made by Assistant Lawyer Common Brian A. Benczkowski beneath:
The defendant allegedly stole cash meant to help hard-hit staff and companies throughout these troublesome occasions, and as a substitute greedily used the cash to bankroll his lavish purchases of jewellery and different private objects. The division will stay steadfast in our efforts to root out and prosecute frauds towards the Paycheck Safety Program.
Maurice Fayne appeared in 9 episodes of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta in Season 8. A lot of the season was spent specializing in the ups and downs of his relationship with then-wife Karlie Redd. Season Eight documented their ongoing struggles, which included counseling classes. Nonetheless, their relationship took a flip for the more serious when Karlie found that Fayne had a toddler with one other girl. She later alleged that Fayne was controlling and abusive, and the pair have since damaged up. Fayne has not appeared in Season 9 of the fact present.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. The Season 9 midseason finale of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta aired on Could 11, and VH1 has postponed all future episodes indefinitely as a result of Hollywood-wide manufacturing shutdowns.
