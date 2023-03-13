Love In Contract Season 2: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Love in Contract had some important things to say about someone being single in the world today and how hard it is to live by the values of others when you are alone. There are many good things about someone being single, yet there are times when you feel lonely at events where there are likely to be a lot of couples. So, this Korean drama definitely gets a lot of attention, especially in a world where people spend more time alone and on social media. Here is what Love in Contract is all about:

Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young), who is beautiful, talented, and charming, is the perfect partner in every way. This is why she doesn’t want to get married and instead works as a contract marriage master. By becoming the best partner for each of her clients, Sang Eun lets those who hire her live the ideal single life without having to commit to a long-term relationship.

Is there going to be a second season of Love in Contract?

At the time this article was written, tvN had not picked up Love in Contract for a second season. Given how the ratings have changed over the weeks, it will be fascinating to see whether or not they decide to make a second season.

The ratings started out with a national share of 3.9%, however, since then, the show has been experiencing a slight downward trend, with some of the later episodes only getting between 2.6 and 2.7%. Considering how well the show was received and how well it did in the ratings, it’s likely to get the go-ahead. Let’s wait for any official news from the creators!

Love In Contract Season 1 Summary

In the first season of Love in Contract, Choi Sang-Eun seems to be happy with her life. She is married to a man who looks good and cooks well. But the husband wasn’t sure about how well his wife did her job. But what did the wife do that made the husband think she was up to no good?

She worked as an escort for single people who needed help with their lives. Sang Eun was only 13 years old, so according to the rules of the industry, she couldn’t have more than one husband. As the story comes to a close, we learn that Sang Eun doesn’t work on Sundays because she likes to have time to herself.

Love In Contract Season 2 Cast

Park Min-young as Choi Sang-eun

Go Kyung-pyo as Jung Ji-ho

Kim Jae-young as Kang Hae-jin

Kang Hyung-seok as Woo Kwang-nam

Jin Kyung as Yoo Mi-ho

Ahn Suk-hwan as Jung Gil-tae

Kim Dong-hyun as Choi Sang-mu

Bae Hae-sun as Kim Seong-mi

Park Chul-min as a senior manager

Park Kyung-hye as Kim Yu-mi

Lee Taek-geun as Park Sang-gu

Kim Hyun-mok as Yoo Jung-han

Jung Seong-ho as Choi Chan-hee

Oh Ryung as Kang Seon-jin

Lee Seung-cheol as Kang Jin

Yang Jung-a as Choi Ran-he

Love In Contract Season 2 Release Date

As was already said, the show hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet. So, there is no date for when Love in Contract season two will come out. But if we had to guess, we would say that the show won’t be out until 2023.

How many episodes will there be in Love in Contract Season 2?

Fans all over the world are eager to find out how many episodes the next part of this heartwarming and thrilling series will have. We don’t know how many episodes will be in the season yet, but we do know that there will be at least 16. This includes the two-episode finale, so there will be 18 episodes in all.

K-Drama Love in Contract do in Nielsen Ratings?

Nielsen Ratings for Love in Contract have not been as stable as the show would have liked. Ratings went down for Episode 9, which got an average of 2.697% across the country. And as I was writing this article, Love in Contract went up to 2.926%, and it’s been around that number for weeks. Compared to the 3.992% nationwide rating it got on its first day, this K-Drama doesn’t seem to be doing as well as we thought it would.

Love in Contract Season 2 Ratings

When the first season was over, many people said that the story was interesting, but now that the last episode is coming up, the story is getting very boring. IMDb gave the show Love in Contract a score of 7, MyDramaList gave it a score of 7.8, and NME gave it a score of 4 out of 5.

Is the show worth watching?

Love in Contract is looking like it could be the best Korean romantic comedy of 2022 so far. It got a 4 out of 5 from NME. It has also gotten good reviews from both viewers and critics. So, you might want to give it a shot!