Love In The Air Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Love In The Air constitutes a Thai romantic comedy-drama television series that is directed by Neti Suwanjindar.

The television show is based upon a book that explores the path of discovering genuine love in many contexts.

When seasons change around the same time, the sensations of the sky and the rain also change. A show called Love in the Air pertains to two buddies who get caught up in some issues.

They encounter two people they see as their saviors, Phayu and Prapai, but they are the cause of the difficulties the pair has faced.

It will be fascinating to see the environment of love and the direction the hearts urge them to go as a consequence of the conflict of love that arises and affects everyone’s life.

For the series’ characters, the creators have cast a number of excellent actors, including Chaikamon Sermsongwittaya, Thitipong Sengngai, Piamchon Damrongsunthornchai, Nuttarat Tangwai, and Wasuthorn Chaijinda.

The series premiered on August 18, 2022, where IMDb gave it an 8.2 out of 10. It appeals to viewers of romantic drama programs.

The IMDb rating, which demonstrates that it has succeeded in impressing, serves as proof in this case. On Thursday, the last episode for the Thai television series Love Over The Air was made available.

The cheerful finale of the episode has Rain and Sky cohabitating contentedly with their lovers Payu and Sky.

We have information on season 2 of the drama Love And The Air if you additionally witnessed it and are interested.

Love In The Air Season 2 Release Date

On August 18, 2022, the first episode of the show premiered. The 13-episode series, which had a total runtime of 45 minutes, came to an end on November 10th.

However, the creators have not yet decided to continue the show for a second season, therefore there is no set premiere date for Love In The Air Season 2.

Love In The Air Season 2 Cast

Boss Chaikamon Samsung is a member of the cast of the show. Phayu was portrayed by Wittaya, while Prapai was portrayed by Fort Thitipong Sengngai, Rain was portrayed by Noeul Nuttarat Tangwai, and Sky was portrayed by Wasuthorn Chaijinda. These are the main figures in the TV show Love In The Air.

Tonnam Piamchon Damrong Soonthornchai, who played the part of Rain’s classmate, Pepper Pongpat Unhapipatpong, Nut Nattapong Prompinit, who played Por, and Nan Sujitra Hemhiran, who portrayed Ple, are some of the supporting figures in the series.

Theme Phubet Atarunwong, who played the part of Stop, Daniel Alex Bird, who played the part of Bas, and Dunk Patak Ping Muang, who played the part of Gun, are some of the other characters in the series.

Chane Tawatson Plengsiriwat, Seng Supachok Welasmongkonchai, Beam Phunthida Phairuangkij, Smart Chisanupong Paungmanee, Zani Nipaporn Thititanakarn, and Chai Supakit Welasmongkonchai all play guest roles in the series. They play the roles of Chai and Tho, respectively.

Love In The Air Season 2 Trailer

Love In The Air Season 2 Plot

We are unable to estimate the Season 2 narrative at this time since the producers are presently mum. But we’re likely to remember the show’s core idea.

A motorcyclist called Phayu saves a man named Rain who has light complexion on a wet day.

Phayu’s good looks cause Rain to be inspired and want to resemble him. It comes out that Rain is in a relationship with Phayu, a senior that’s every girl’s ideal man.

Phayu jokes with Rain on their second encounter that he is attempting to romance him and passes the night inside his garage. Phayu keeps on making fun of Rain before turning against him.

While acknowledging his failure, Rain attempts to reveal Phayu’s true identity to everyone. He then accepts the challenge to win Phayu over within a month.

We cannot predict what will occur next since the synopses of every single episode are not yet published, but given the fundamental idea, there are still a lot of possibilities.

Love In The Air, the first episode of this series, begins with the very chemistry-filled Raina and Payu.

However, at the end, viewers were undoubtedly more enthralled by the Sky and Pai plot, which has a lot of depth and passion as well.

Sky had endured far too much suffering during his life; it was great to see him happy with Pai. Sadly, the show’s creators have yet to make any public statements on season 2 or its extension.

Over the course of its 13 major episodes, the program tells the love stories in two couples, and in its first seven episodes, Rain discovers the truth about himself after meeting Payu.

The final six episodes on the program are centered on the tale of Sky, Rain’s buddy who had a horrible experience with love in the past and had vowed never to fall in love again until he met Prapai, a businessman-biker.

A special episode of the program follows the development of the love triangle between Sky and Prapai and Rain following the events of Episode 13 of the regular series.

It appears doubtful that this Thai BL program would be renewed given that most of them, as mentioned above, are only produced for one season.

Fans could be able to follow Sky and Prapai’s transition into adulthood, as well as that of Rain and Pay, if Love In The Air were to have a Season 2.