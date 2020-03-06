Love Is Blind Spoiler Reaction: 8 Things We Learned From The Reunion Special

Here is the place it will get sophisticated, although. Simply minutes earlier than this, Diamond mentioned she was too harm by the imply issues he mentioned to her to think about attempting thus far Carlton once more. However, as a method of apology apparently, he walks to her, goes down on one knee after saying he is not proposing once more, and presents her the ring. Diamond is confused. Everybody within the room is confused. Carlton says he desires her to take it as an indication of their friendship and “to begin one thing stunning with none plan of motion.” OOOOOOKAAAAAAY… However, when Diamond accepts his apology and will get as much as hug him, Carlton stops her so he can put the ring on her finger first. Severely, are they engaged or not?!