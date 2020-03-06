Love Is Blind Spoiler Reaction: 8 Things We Learned From The Reunion Special

Go away a Remark
Netflix actually hit the jackpot with its pre-Valentine’s launch of the primary episode for Love Is Blind, the courting present the place folks attempt to type romantic connections with others earlier than they even see one another. The three-week particular sequence had folks hooked final month, and led to social media scorching takes and questions aplenty concerning the six {couples} (Damian and Giannina, Lauren and Cameron, Amber and Barnett, Mark and Jessica, Kelly and Kenny, and Diamond and Carlton) who determined to get engaged earlier than seeing their beloved, with the aim of marrying just some weeks later. Now, it is reunion time, and we realized some fascinating stuff.
These of us who wished extra from the present than the 10 episodes presently airing on Netflix obtained a deal with when it was introduced that we might be getting a reunion particular to comply with up with these 12 loopy youngsters to see what their lives are like now, and because it’s dropped on the streamer and YouTube, we’re right here to provide you a run down on the largest issues we realized from the reunion. If you have not watched the reunion particular but, remember that this text is crammed to the brim with delectable spoilers. Let’s do that!
Lauren and Cameron Are Joyful!
Lauren and Cameron had been the primary couple to say heartfelt I-love-yous to one another and develop into engaged within the specifically designed pods which stored daters from seeing (or touching) one another as they interacted. Whereas there have been some questions on Lauren’s half about how life with out her personal, single-person house would look, and her dad (Hey, Papa Velocity!) was anxious concerning the racial distinction between the 2, they appear to be chugging alongside simply high quality as newlyweds!
Their portion of the dialog was crammed with speak of rising collectively and attending to expertise life as a unit. They had been, truthfully, the one couple who displayed zero awkwardness about what the connection had been like or can be going ahead. Really, the one time there was even a touch of uncomfortableness was when Kenny and Damian each talked about how properly they obtained together with Lauren whereas nonetheless within the pods. Cameron shifted a bit in his seat at that, however, it is OK dude. You bought Lauren ultimately!
They Had Marriage Agreements!
One of the stunning takeaways from the reunion truly got here from cutesy-happy Lauren and Cameron when speaking about their newly married life. Lauren talked about that she instructed Cameron that they had been going to wish to get a pet if she was getting married, to which he replied, “It was in our marriage settlement.” Ummmmm….WHAT?!
Would not this make a lot sense? I imply, nobody else piped as much as say that additionally they had a wedding settlement, however I might prefer to suppose it was customary for the engaged {couples}, and a manner for the present to strive to ensure they had been critical about marriage and would attempt to make it work as soon as the cameras had been off and actual life obtained tremendous actual. And, if not, properly, good on Cameron and Lauren for being smarter than the common Love Is Blind bears. Although, I might nonetheless prefer to know what else was in that settlement, would not you?
Barnett And Amber Are The Ice Dancing Duo We Want Proper Now
Surprisingly, Barnett and Amber appear to be doing fairly properly as a married couple. I do know! However, the very very first thing I seen after they confirmed up on display was Barnett’s sorta flashy jacket. I imply, what within the Robin Thicke is he carrying? Collectively, and with Amber’s newer, blonder hair, they seem like an Olympic ice dancing workforce that wandered right into a actuality courting present. However, if these two could make issues work for over a yr, perhaps there’s hope for all of us.
Not like the story we obtained from Lauren and Cameron, Barnett and Amber admitted to each being fairly cussed and butting heads continuously since they obtained married, and needing to determine how one can work via their points. For these of us who had been anxious about the truth that Amber did not appear to have a job or any curiosity in getting one, she additionally mentioned that being financially depending on Barnett did put a pressure on the wedding, to the extent that she seemed into getting a divorce for a short while. However, in the event that they’ve pulled via thus far, perhaps profitable that gold medal is the one factor they should actually solidify the wedding.
Giannina And Damian Are Relationship!
Oooooooh, weeeeeeee. I used to be very shocked, after the dramatic breakup that Giannina and Damian had, that they managed to come back to a center floor and start courting once more. You would possibly recall that after Damian mentioned no to marrying Giannina (On the alter! In entrance of their households and buddies! After she mentioned sure!), that she left the constructing with tears of anger and disappointment streaming down her face, finally falling within the grime in her marriage ceremony gown as she took a breather outdoors. When she returned, they argued of their marriage ceremony finery and it. Was. Tough.
However, by some means in opposition to all odds, these two discovered their manner again to at least one one other and are doing what folks do away from Love Is Blind: courting and attending to know one another with out the added strain of attempting to marry in just some weeks. I am truthfully not satisfied that it is a good concept, or that it’s going to final, however, clearly, something is feasible as soon as you have been via this weirdo courting experiment.
Kelly Needed To Preserve Relationship Kenny After The Present
WOW. By no means would I’ve guessed this one. Kelly and Kenny had been one of many {couples} that appeared fairly strong from the get-go. They appeared to have an exquisite time in Mexico after getting engaged, nobody was hung up on anybody else from their time within the pods and their bodily connection seemed prefer it matched the emotional one they made earlier than having the ability to see one another. At actually the final minute, proper earlier than the marriage, Kelly admitted that she did not know what she was going to say on the alter, having realized that she merely wasn’t bodily drawn to Kenny.
That sentiment got here out of nowhere for viewers, seeing as how, whereas nonetheless on trip, Kelly mentioned she was drawn to Kenny. And, it clearly got here out of nowhere for Kenny, too, as a result of he was devastated when she mentioned no to him on the alter. Whereas Kenny could be very fortunately with another person now, apparently Kelly tried to reignite their romance after realizing she’s “friend-zoned a number of these nice guys” in her life, however Kenny wasn’t having it. To that I say: Good for him! He appears really blissful now, however Kelly seems to nonetheless be regretting her resolution, as a result of she obtained very emotional when speaking about how they weren’t meant to be.
Amber And Jessica Are Not Right here For Every Different’s Struggles
OMG, you guys. In case you thought that point would heal the injuries between these two, simply let the look on Amber’s face within the picture above disabuse you of that notion. Amber and Jessica made the realest faces when the opposite was speaking about no matter struggles that they had whereas on the present and afterwards. There was a number of grimacing, eye-rolling, pained smiling and a lot extra which confirmed how they nonetheless actually really feel about one another.
We all know that Barnett is on the heart of this battle, however whereas Jessica did an excellent job of claiming the precise issues, like apologizing to Amber and Barnett, she’s fairly clearly not comfy with the truth that their marriage appears to be working. By the best way, that apology? Amber instructed Jessica, about how she tried to lure Barnett away, “Bitch, you are shysty!” and didn’t absolutely settle for her phrases. These two won’t be in the identical room willingly for a very long time, I might say.
Carlton And Diamond May Be Re-Engaged… As Pals… Kind Of
The romance between Diamond and Carlton was the largest mess and quickest to disintegrate on Love Is Blind. Inside a few days of attending to the Mexican resort, that they had an enormous argument over him ready to inform her that he is bisexual and cut up up with some very offended phrases to one another. However… I am gonna say that, whereas Diamond needs it had labored out, Carlton would possibly truly nonetheless be in love together with her. Why? Nicely, he obtained down on one knee and gave her engagement ring again to her.
Here is the place it will get sophisticated, although. Simply minutes earlier than this, Diamond mentioned she was too harm by the imply issues he mentioned to her to think about attempting thus far Carlton once more. However, as a method of apology apparently, he walks to her, goes down on one knee after saying he is not proposing once more, and presents her the ring. Diamond is confused. Everybody within the room is confused. Carlton says he desires her to take it as an indication of their friendship and “to begin one thing stunning with none plan of motion.” OOOOOOKAAAAAAY… However, when Diamond accepts his apology and will get as much as hug him, Carlton stops her so he can put the ring on her finger first. Severely, are they engaged or not?!
Jessica Can Admit That Her Conduct Towards Mark Was A Drawback
Jessica did not break up with Mark till after she walked down the aisle (which can not have completely been her selection) however this relationship was, nonetheless, a messy bucket of steaming mess from virtually the very starting. Certain, they hit it off, however Jessica was very anxious about the truth that Mark is 10 years youthful than her. Plus, there was that complete factor about her actually wanting Barnett, even after he selected Amber and Jessica had mentioned sure to Mark’s proposal. Actually, although, I nonetheless do not know what to make of Jessica.
She did a number of good apologizing to Mark and mentioned she took the previous yr and a half to mirror and attempt to “change course.” Jessica additionally got here proper out and admitted it was exhausting to look at her habits, saying that watching the season was “cringe-worthy,” she “did not just like the individual she noticed,” “made derogatory feedback” to Mark and “drank an excessive amount of.” Then she circled, after admitting she knew their relationship wasn’t going to work, and mentioned she needs they’d had extra time and that she was all the time trustworthy with Mark. WHAT?! Thank all of the lords in all of the heavens that these two did not get hitched!
That is our rundown of the main issues we realized from the Love Is Blind reunion! There’s been no phrase on a possible Season 2 but, however you’ll be able to relive the entire dramatic affair on Netflix proper now. To see what else is on the small display, take a look at our 2020 midseason information and Netflix schedule!
