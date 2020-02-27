Love Is Blind teaser may have just confirmed the fates of all the couples

Love Is Blind has taken the world by storm as everyone seems to be determined to know the fates of the couples on the present.

Followers don’t have lengthy to attend as the finale will land on Netflix on 27th February, but it surely appears the streaming big may have blown the cowl already.

After confirming there could be one other episode after the thrilling conclusion (a reunion present!), they connected an image of the couples all again collectively after the finish of the present.

RadioTimes.com has seemed very carefully certainly at the image, and we expect we’ve clocked who remains to be collectively and who has sadly parted methods…

The ultimate episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! However the story does not finish there… On March 5, all your burning questions can be answered in a can’t-miss reunion particular hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix US (@netflix) February 26, 2020

Jessica and Mark

Immediately, our eyes had been drawn to the positioning of Jessica and Mark, the pair who have the most fragile relationship. And it seems prefer it’s unhealthy information for them, as Jessica is seen at the again of the left-hand aspect, and Mark is at the proper. What’s extra, each look just a little tense, however are they aggravated by the sight of one another? Or is Netflix enjoying a trick on us?

Lauren and Cameron

Thank goodness they’re no less than sitting collectively! The pair in a short time turned fan-favourites as their open and sincere relationship appeared like it will work. What’s extra, they each bought the inexperienced gentle from their respective dad and mom. Are they nonetheless collectively? Who is aware of, however Cameron has his arms round his lady, so it seems like excellent news.

Amber and Barnett

We virtually didn’t recognise Amber along with her lengthy blonde locks, however fortunately, we might choose her out as a result of she’s entrance and centre along with her hand on Barnett’s knee. A superb signal, proper? Effectively, he seems just a little tense, however is it just reunion nerves? Or is it as a result of Jessica can’t take her eyes off him?

Damian and Giannina

They undoubtedly have an explosive relationship, however they’re fairly shut in the reunion first-look. They had been the first to stroll down the aisle, however had been they the first to tie the knot? A minimum of they’re sitting collectively!

Kelly and Kenny

The one we’re most apprehensive about is Kelly and Kenny. They had been endgame materials, however in the image, you possibly can park a bus in the hole between them. Neither seems significantly happy to be sitting subsequent to one another, not to mention be in the similar room, so is that this the greatest signal but they’ll break up?

Diamond and Carlton

They dramatically break up on the Mexico vacation and it appears they haven’t rekindled their love, as each are sitting on reverse sides of the studio from one another. That’s one other signal that makes us fear for Jessica and Mark, the solely different pairing sitting distant from one another.

Love Is Blind’s finale drops on Netflix on 27th February