Love is Blind’s Giannina and Damian announce exciting development in their relationship

They discovered love in the Love Is Blind pods, however issues didn’t go to plan for Giannina and Damian after he jilted her on the altar.

Quick-forward to the current day, and it couldn’t be extra completely different for the pair, who made a particular announcement on the reunion present.

As they appeared on the particular episode, which aired on March 5, Giannina and Damian revealed that they had been again on and had been courting for the reason that present completed.

At first of the episode, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey went spherical and requested the contestants to substantiate their relationship standing.

First, they requested who was single, at which level, Jessica, Kelly, Carlton, Diamond and Mark all raised their arms.

Then they requested who was married to their fiancés from the present, prompting Lauren and Cameron, and Barnett and Amber to lift their arms.

However once they requested who was in a relationship, Kenny, Giannina and Damian all put their arms up.

The hosts dug a little bit additional and requested who was in a relationship with the particular person they’d met on the present, which left solely Gi and Damian standing.

Confirming their relationship, Giannina gushed earlier than planting a kiss on her man’s lips: “We’re so collectively like each single day, waking up subsequent to one another and like going to the fitness center collectively. I don’t need to lose this. I simply don’t and I didn’t.”

The duo determined to present issues one other shot, following their exit from the present, as Giannina labored on her “self-sabotaging” points.

Now, they’re each residing individually, whereas persevering with up to now.

Giannina continued: “Trying again I respect his resolution. I really feel like the place we are actually is so proper for us, the place we will simply date. He has his personal place, I’ve my very own place and we’re attending to know one another at our personal tempo and it’s simply so refreshing. It harm a lot, however it’s all about what can I do with that and what I realized from that.”

So does Damian have any regrets about leaving Gianna on the altar?

“No,” he immediately responded, “It was positively a powerful love from the start. We pushed by way of quite a lot of challenges – as did everybody right here – however I wished it day-after-day for the reason that day I informed her I like her in the pods, however she was in and out of it a lot.”

The overall manger apologised to Gi for the “embarrassment” and “ache” he brought about her and her household, nevertheless, he caught by his resolution as he believes they wouldn’t be the place they’re right this moment.

He continued: “I didn’t anticipate that. I believed she was going to be the one to say, ‘I don’t’ and I believed I’d be the one to must say, ‘I don’t both. Okay I’ll stroll away with you.’ That was the toughest resolution I’ve in all probability ever made in my life and I might stick by it once more due to the place I’m.”

Agreeing together with her man, Gi added: “For the reason that present it’s been such a tremendous journey with you to get to know and see how we combine with one another’s lives and my mates and household love you. I’m so glad.”

N’aww! When’s the marriage?

All episodes of sequence one Love Is Blind together with the reunion can be found to stream on Netflix now