Love Is Blind’s Jessica responds to fans after backlash after giving her dog wine

Love Is Blind‘s Jessica Batten has spoken out after fans acquired onto her a few very awkward scene of the Netflix present which noticed her give her dog a sip of her wine.

The 34-year-old has been recognized for inflicting fairly a stir on the wild courting present, however she actually shocked fans in episode six.

Within the explicit clip, Jessica is having a severe dialog with her accomplice Mark about being emotionally secure.

As Mark insists he’s mature for his age, Jessica tells him – in true Jessica style – that he’s a “grown a*** man” and he or she doesn’t need to be his “father or mother” due to their 10-year age hole.

However though the dialog aggravated many fans, it’s what she did subsequent that basically threw viewers off.

Fans couldn’t imagine their eyes when the 34-year-old tipped her wine glass and allowed her dog to have a sip of her pink vino.

What made the scenario even worse is that Miss Batten didn’t even bat an eyelid and continued to drink from the identical glass as if nothing had occurred , as she whispered: “She loves wine.”

Shocked, confused and utterly horrified, fans rushed to social media as they re-shared the clip and voiced their considerations for each Jessica and her dog.

One wrote: “Can we additionally simply speak about this Love Is Blind clip the place Jessica is forcing Mark to clarify that he’s mature for a 24-year-old whereas she lets her dog take an enormous ole gulp of wine from her glass (alcohol is clearly poisonous for canines.)”

One other added: “I used to be shocked to see Jessica from Love Is Blind letting her dog drink from her wine glass.. like I’m an enormous dog lover however NO that isn’t okay.”

Echoing the identical sentiment, a 3rd wrote: “I am virtually completed with the finale of Love Is Blind and whereas there have been a number of catastrophes nothing will contact Jessica letting her dog drink pink wine after which persevering with to drink from the glass.”

Did Jessica from Love Is Blind simply give her dog wine???? pic.twitter.com/jaG6J1OVFi — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) March 1, 2020

Jessica from Love is blind actually let her dog drink her wine & continued to drink it ???????? pic.twitter.com/26inQMRsOj — janea (@itsjustjanea) March 3, 2020

After all, everybody needed to know Jessica’s thought course of behind this unusual motion, (and if she and her dog actually drink wine collectively on a Friday night time).

The contestant has since spoken out in regards to the incident, blaming her actions on being “uncomfortable” on digital camera.

Talking in an interview with Leisure Weekly, she stated: “I positively have by no means finished that earlier than. I gained’t try this once more.”

She added: “I like my dog greater than something and that was not one thing I’d ever advocate anybody to do. I feel I used to be simply actually uncomfortable. I don’t even bear in mind doing it. I don’t know why I did that nevertheless it was positively pointless for positive.”

She additionally spoke about her regrets over her personal consuming on the sequence, having acquired very drunk throughout her hen do.

She stated: “I feel there’s a purpose that there’s typically alcohol round throughout these actuality reveals. Typically you loosen up and these moments can form of come out. I actually want that I’d have been higher in regards to the consuming for me. I used to be actually uncomfortable and so I had a couple of moments the place I overdrank.”

Love Is Blind sequence one is out there to stream on Netflix now – the Love Is Blind reunion particular will air on Thursday fifth March 2020