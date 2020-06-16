Love Island Australia host on which contestants to watch out for: “He got away with it and but I kind of loved him for it”

In case you’re worrying whether or not Love Island: Australia will likely be pretty much as good as our model, presenter Sophie Monk is right here to reassure you.

The Aussie TV persona has been talking completely to RadioTimes.com, forward of season one coming to ITV2.

She says the Love Island: Australia forged is so humorous and thrilling, you gained’t know what to count on subsequent.

“I’d say sequence one of Love Island Australia is one of the perfect actuality exhibits I’ve ever watched in Australia, not simply the drama but the comedy of it,” she tells us. “You possibly can’t consider the arguments the islanders are having, you’re simply peeing your self laughing about what they’re falling out over. I actually discovered the present fairly hilarious.

“I simply keep in mind laughing the entire approach by it, the present has got all of the moments you need. There’s the love and then there’s one man, I don’t need to give something away, but I stored pondering, ‘Are you forgetting you’re on tv?! The lies you inform!’ And he got away with it and but I kind of loved him for it.”

Sophie thinks Australians have a really related sense of humour to UK audiences, which is why the Love Island repeat will resonate with viewers on this nation. “I love the British humour and Australians are actually self-deprecating similar to you, we name issues out. We’re very fast witted like you’re within the UK, it will likely be attention-grabbing for the British viewers to watch.”

Though the sequence initially aired in Australia in 2018, Sophie is delighted we’re lastly getting an opportunity to catch up now – she says the present is ideal lockdown viewing. “Love Island just isn’t mind surgical procedure that’s for certain, but watching younger folks in bikinis fall in love, for me it’s simply such an escape and it jogs my memory of being that age. Everybody will likely be obsessed.”

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June at 9pm, and airs nightly.