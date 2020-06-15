Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk: “I took the job without seeing a single episode”

By the time Australia determined to launch its personal Love Island in 2018, the present was already a huge hit right here in the UK. It even had a cult following Down Beneath, with Aussies sharing our love of the sun-kissed courting collection.

However Love Island: Australia presenter Sophie Monk admits she hadn’t seen a single second of footage earlier than she took the job.

She jumped at the likelihood to current the present – nevertheless it was a leap of religion.

“I had heard about the present clearly, everybody had heard about it, it’s huge,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “So earlier than even watching it I stated sure to the job, as a result of I knew it was so widespread. I’m not going to lie, they approached me and I believed it appeared like the coolest idea ever. It was solely then that I began watching bits and I believed, ‘That is simply superior, on a entire different degree!’ It’s such a good escape from actuality for me, having the ability to host one thing so enjoyable.”

TV persona Sophie isn’t any stranger to actuality exhibits, having received The Movie star Apprentice Australia, starred in The Bachelorette Australia and judged Australia’s Obtained Expertise. She is aware of the way it feels for the Love Island Australia solid to seek out themselves in a bubble.

“Whenever you’re filmed for that lengthy you attempt to stroll in a technique, however everybody’s persona will come out ultimately, you simply can’t put up that façade for too lengthy. Ultimately you simply overlook the cameras are there and the emotion takes over. Then you definately sit and watch the collection again considering, ‘Oh no, why didn’t I simply settle down?’”

As a actuality present veteran, we needed to ask Sophie if she would do a celeb model of Love Island… “Thank God I’ve lastly bought a boyfriend, the greatest man ever, so no I received’t be doing Love Island!” she says. “However I actually need to do 60 Days in Jail – that’s a good present, I’ve been watching it throughout lockdown.”

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June at 9pm, and airs nightly. To search out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.