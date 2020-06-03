Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020

ITV2 will probably be airing the primary collection of Love Island: Australia this summer time to change Love Island 2020.

In Might, ITV introduced that the summer time collection of Love Island 2020 was cancelled because it was unattainable to go forward due to the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdown.

ITV’s Director of Tv Kevin Lygo mentioned that travelling to Mallorca for Love Island 2020 was “now out of the query”, however that the collection will probably be “again stronger than ever in 2021”.

The primary collection of the Australian model of the ITV2 courting present, offered by Sophie Monk and Eoghan McDermott, will air each evening in the place of UK Love Island later this month.

Filmed in Might 2018, Love Island: Australia will see 10 single Aussies enter a luxurious villa in Mallorca in an try to discover love and win the $50,000 money prize.

“Convey on the Bombshells, the Bromances and somewhat bit of Naughty Naughty!” the trailer teases. “Its the Love Island you’re keen on, simply with a special accent.”

The Australian model of Love Island, which has aired for 2 seasons, was beforehand broadcast in the UK on ITVBe.

Love Island: Australia will air nightly on ITV2 later this month. For those who’re in search of extra to watch, take a look at our TV information.