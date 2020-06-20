Love Island: Australia lingo explained – from bogans to kangatarians

It solely appears two minutes in the past we have been making an attempt to get to grips with UK Love Island chat. Now “my sort on paper”, “muggy”, “soften” and “it’s what it’s” are iconic TV catchphrases, by no means to be forgotten.

However with Love Island: Australia comes a complete new record of slang for us to study. “Bogan” was a model new one on us, for starters…

So right here’s our information to what on earth these islanders are speaking about.

Bogan

So what’s a bogan? This was a phrase used to describe one of many male islanders, and a fast Goggle provides the definition as “an uncouth or unsophisticated particular person thought to be being of low social standing,” so it’s slightly insulting. However apparently generally it can be used as cheeky praise for somebody a bit rugged, or tough spherical the sides. Clear as mud.

Kangatarian

We had to rewind when Justin informed Millie he “used to be kangatarian”.

“So I used to solely eat kangaroo and fish. As a result of kangaroos aren’t farmed.”

What…on… earth? Clearly that is extra related dietary stipulation in Australia than the UK and it seems it truly is a factor. A Kangatarian is any individual who usually avoids meat however will generally eat kangaroo as a result of they deem it to be much less merciless than different meats.

This might sound a bit odd to us Brits, however the stylish eating regimen had an actual second within the early 2010s in Aus, with the Sydney Morning Herald saying,:”A brand new semi-vegetarian wave rising in Australia”. Who knew?!

Pash

Now you might need heard this one on Neighbours or Dwelling and Away as properly. If two individuals have been to “pash”, they’d be kissing.

Within the Spin the Bottle problem, the islanders have been informed to “pash on” with the particular person they thought was being mentioned. Cue a number of on-screen kissing which have been each awkward and controversial.

We’ll hold this glossary up to date – tweet us @information in case you hear one other bamboozling phrase on Love Island Australia, and we’ll do our greatest to work out what it means!

