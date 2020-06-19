Love Island: Australia – Will there be a Casa Amor? Twists to expect on the show

Love Island: Australia has been heating up on ITV ever since season 1 aired on the channel on June 15.

There’s already been a conflict between Erin and Millie over Erin’s man Eden, and it appears like some heads may also be turning (ahem, Grant!)

However will this sequence be simply as juicy as the UK model?

Love Island is beloved for all its twists and turns, considered one of the faves being Casa Amor which sees the Villa cut up up for a few days and the girls and boys every getting to mingle with a model new set of Islanders.

It creates a few of the largest drama on the show, like when Amber returned to the villa in sequence 5 and realised that Michael had recoupled with Joanna.

So will the well-known, but very cut-throat, twist make an look on the Aussie model of the show?

Right here’s every thing you want to find out about Love Island: Australia…

Will there be a Casa Amor?

Sadly, the reply isn’t any.

There isn’t a Casa Amor in Love Island: Australia season one and most filming takes place in the Villa aside from when there are dates or challenges.

This might need a lot to do with the proven fact that Casa Amor is a barely newer characteristic of the ITV courting show, and was truly solely launched in sequence three which happened in 2017.

And in case you get pleasure from the first season, by season two, you’ll be joyful to see they’ve added a new characteristic often called the “Bomb Squad” which is fairly comparable to Casa Amor and entails 5 new ladies becoming a member of the villa directly.

What twists can viewers expect?

Whereas CA may be out, the sequence isn’t in need of explosive moments.

Followers can expect a lot of drama as per normal which is made extra entertaining by a few surprises right here and there.

There’ll be the normal bombshells, who’ll be arriving at the villa to shake issues up – and these Aussie’s positively aren’t afraid to say it as it’s.

New arrivals will get the choose of the bunch and be allowed to go on dates, which may ruffle some feathers and lead to some dumpings and recouplings.

In addition to this, some eliminations will be be determined by the public vote, so whereas Islanders may suppose they’re protected in the villa, this choice gained’t truly be up to them.

Why are there much less twists?

Love Island: Australia host Sophie Monk lately spoke to RadioTimes.com about the lack of twists in season one, revealing that it a lot had to do with the location.

She stated: “As a result of we did it in Spain, the turnaround for getting footage on air was about 12 hours, in order that they didn’t actually have time to produce too many twists. All of it simply occurred, you have been fortunate to get the show completed and edited, that’s what was wonderful about it!”

However, she insisted that’s what makes this season extra priceless because it permits viewers to “make investments” in the contestants.

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June, and airs nightly.