Love Island: Australia winners revealed as series kicks off on ITV2

Whereas we’re simply stepping into Love Island: Australia, this series is previous information to its viewers Down Below.

The present, which filmed on the Spanish island of Mallorca, initially aired in Australia in 2018, so the winners have already been determined, and the 2018 contestants are lighting up Instagram with footage of their post-TV influencer careers.

For those who’re a kind of individuals who likes to flick to the final web page of a e-book earlier than you’ve even completed chapter one, then learn on, we’re about to disclose who gained season certainly one of Love Island: Australia.

WARNING: This text accommodates large spoilers – solely scroll down if you wish to know who wins the series at present airing on ITV2.

Who wins Love Island: Australia season 1?

The primary ever series of Love Island: Australia was gained by Grant Crapp and Tayla Damir, who shared prize cash of $50,000. We’d like to inform you that magnificence queen Tayla and electrician Grant additionally went on to get married and have infants, however the couple really break up up lower than three weeks after the series ended. Bummer.

It was really fairly the scandal, as it emerged that Grant had a secret girlfriend again residence, who he hadn’t revealed to anybody earlier than going on the present. It appears he was extra fascinated about discovering fame than searching for romance, which isn’t precisely within the spirit of Love Island, is it? Or is it?

Tayla wasn’t too apprehensive – she ended up having fun with a relationship with one other islander, Dom Thomas, earlier than shifting onto AFL participant Nathan Broad.

All’s properly that ends properly.

Love Island: Australia airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2. To seek out out what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.