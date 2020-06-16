Love Island host on why the Australian version has fewer twists than the UK show

The summer season has been saved – we’re getting our relationship repair in spite of everything, because of a lockdown current from Love Island: Australia. They’re sending us season one in every of their version of the sunny romance show, filmed in 2018.

Whereas the format is the identical, and the show was filmed at a Mallorcan villa spherical the nook from the British Love Island digs, there’s one huge distinction to the Aussie programme.

Whereas UK producers get pleasure from naughtily throwing new folks into the combine to stir hassle and check relationships, the Australian show isn’t fairly so mischievous.

Talking solely to RadioTimes.com, Australian TV persona and Love Island host Sophie Monk defined that filming the show in Mallorca, extra than 9,000 miles away from Australia, meant that they didn’t have the alternative to throw in final minute surprises.

“As a result of we did it in Spain, the turnaround for getting footage on air was about 12 hours, in order that they didn’t actually have time to supply too many twists. All of it simply occurred, you had been fortunate to get the show completed and edited, that’s what was wonderful about it!”

Don’t be too upset although – Sophie says it’s really higher with out all the meddling. “We undoubtedly upped the drama with extra twists and turns in season two, once we moved filming to Fiji,” she tells us. “Much more Islanders got here out and in that yr and it was very completely different. I appreciated each collection however I undoubtedly felt like I had extra loyalty to the contestants in collection one, I wished them to do properly. Whereas the second one, I used to be much less sucked in and I didn’t really feel as connected to them.”

Sophie has additionally revealed extra about the ten Love Island: Australia islanders we’ll meet when the Love Island collection one repeat begins on Monday. “They’re big personalities and also you overlook they’re fairly younger. They’re in there with no telephones and every part simply feels a lot larger than it’s to them. They’re very humorous and all of them like a little bit of consideration.”

However are they in search of true, lasting love? “For those who’re coming into a show the place it’s the hottest folks in Australia you sort of have the identical pursuits: wanting good, going to the gymnasium, taking selfies, it sort of works even when they need extra of a fling,” says Sophie. “A few of them undoubtedly fall in love, you’ll be able to’t fail to in that atmosphere actually, they had been fairly real.”

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June, and airs nightly. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.