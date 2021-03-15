‘Love Island’ Label ITV Studios Entertainment Rebrands as Lifted

ITV Studios Entertainment has rebranded as Lifted Entertainment, and Syco Entertainment’s Lee McNicholas is becoming a member of as artistic director, north.

ITV Studios Entertainment is the label behind blockbuster reveals “I’m A Movie star… Get Me Out of Right here!,” “Love Island,” “Dancing On Ice,” “The Voice,” “Countdown,” “College Problem” and “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night time Takeaway.”

Equally, Simon Cowell’s Syco is behind hit manufacturers “The X Issue” and the Acquired Expertise franchise. McNicholas spent a decade there as artistic director and govt producer.

Lifted has been commissioned to supply “Secret Gameshow,” a brand new primetime pilot for U.Okay. broadcaster ITV hosted by comic and “The Masked Singer” host Joel Dommett. The present is a spin on the hidden digital camera format, through which celebrities compete for bragging rights as they tackle hidden digital camera stunts to idiot unsuspecting members of the general public into serving to them.

At Lifted, McNicholas will create and lead manufacturing and growth to drive commissions. He can be based mostly out of Lifted Entertainment’s northern base in MediaCityUK situated at Salford, close to Manchester. He’ll work alongside managing director Angela Jain, director of leisure Richard Cowles, artistic administrators Tom Gould and Fiona Clark, and Kat Hebden, head of growth.

McNicholas has overseen each “Britain’s Acquired Expertise” and “The X Issue,” and had a key position within the worldwide rollout of each codecs.

Previous to Syco, McNicholas labored throughout a number of reveals, together with Channel 4’s “How Clear is Your Home” and the BBC’s “The Apprentice.”

“Lee brings a wealth of expertise and experience on big international leisure reveals which, when added to the depth of the good artistic group now we have right here in Manchester, means he’s within the good place to spearhead the following section of development within the north,” Jain mentioned.

McNicholas added: “As a youngster rising up in Liverpool, I keep in mind happening the Granada Studios tour and considering in the future, I wish to work right here. To suppose in spite of everything these years I’ll be becoming a member of the unbelievable group in Manchester, actually is a dream come true. I’m an enormous fan of every part that Lifted Entertainment produce and hope so as to add some extra hits to their already spectacular roster.”