Love Island prize money – what do the winners get?

Winter Love Island 2020 is close to its finish, after a season crammed with bombshells and recoupling and with it being the first ever winter sequence, there was lots to maintain followers tuned in.

There have been a whole lot of firsts for sequence six, together with a brand new host, new location and an entire new batch of contestants in search of love.

Laura Whitmore joined as the host of sequence six, which kicked off in the South African villa.

The Irish presenter labored alongside her boyfriend Iain Stirling – who returned as the witty voiceover.

So, with the present going by way of many adjustments, some could also be questioning what winners will likely be in retailer for this time spherical, and if the prize stays the identical.

Right here’s all the things it is advisable find out about the ongoing ITV sequence, and what this yr’s star couple can anticipate.

What do the successful Love Island couple get?

After eight weeks, viewers will get to vote for his or her favorite couple.

The couple who obtain the most votes will likely be rewarded a money prize of £50,000.

How is the Love Island £50,000 break up?

Whereas the winners will get £50,000, it’s right down to certainly one of the contestants to determine whether or not they’ll steal the prize for themselves or share it with their different half.

How a lot do they receives a commission?

Love Island 2019 contestants have been paid £250 per week for starring on the actuality present. That was a pay enhance from 2018 when stars have been paid £200 per week. The quantity is supposed to cowl payments, lease and utilities whereas they’re away showing on the present. There’s no wage for starring although, however ITV does complement residing bills, pays for meals and merchandise.

It’s when stars depart the villa that the money actually is available in…

How a lot do the Islanders earn after the present?

Whereas there’s no official prize for runners up, most contestants are anticipated to be inundated with alternatives as soon as they depart the present.

Final yr’s winner Amber Gill went on to land a trend take care of on-line clothes model MissPap, reportedly value £1 million.

In the meantime, Molly-Mae Hague – who got here second together with her boyfriend Tommy Fury – bagged herself a £500,000 clothes take care of Fairly Little Factor.

Late arrival to the villa, Ovie Soko, managed to signal a six-figure mega take care of ASOS, after successful over the nation.

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm.