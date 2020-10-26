‘Love Island’ Set For French-Language Canadian Version

ITV Studios’ smash hit actuality format “Love Island” is lastly getting a localized model in Canada.

Canada’s Quebecor Content material has commissioned a French-language model of this system, which marks its nineteenth native adaptation. The franchise just lately introduced commissions in Spain, Nigeria and Italy.

In Canada, the present will probably be co-produced by Productions Déferlantes and Zone 3, in collaboration with Quebecor Content material. The sequence will probably be shot on the Grand Canary Island.

Love Island incorporates a group of single ‘Islanders’ who come collectively in a spectacular setting, able to embark on a summer season of affection, friendships and, in the end, relationships. Each few days, the Islanders should couple up, and those that fail to discover a associate are vulnerable to being evicted from the island. In the end, one couple will get the chance to depart with a relationship and a money prize.

Up to now, the unique British model of “Love Island” and the current U.S. adaptation on CBS have been aired in Canada on platforms like NBCUniversal-backed SVOD Hayu and broadcaster CTV. Contemplating the immense reputation of American programming in Canada, particularly, that is possible why there nonetheless hasn’t been a neighborhood English-language model of the present north of the border. A French-language sequence, nonetheless, permits for a distinctly Quebecois spin on the format.

Maarten Meijs, president of World Leisure for ITV Studios, stated: “Regardless of the difficult occasions all of us are in at the moment, it’s been a superb few weeks for our world hit format ‘Love Island’ with 5 new gross sales globally in 2020 and extra to come back. The present remains to be a large success; it just lately wrapped up a number of profitable sequence in Europe and the U.S. Now reaching Canada is unbelievable information and we’re very excited to work with Quebecor Content material to convey this actuality relationship sensation to their audiences.”

“Airing virtually in actual time, ‘Love Island’ stands out from different romantic actuality reveals that we’ve seen to this point, as a result of it lets viewers play a key function in figuring out every contestant’s destiny. No surprise this British format has rapidly grow to be a world phenomenon. And now, we’re delighted to convey it to Quebec audiences as we pursue our superb collaboration with ITV Studios — a very distinctive associate,” added Christine Maestracci, vp of acquisitions and worldwide distribution for Quebecor Content material.

“Love Island” is owned by ITV Studios and Movement Content material Group Ltd and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. This deal was negotiated by Laura Rhodarmer, senior vp of licensing world leisure at ITV Studios.

Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.