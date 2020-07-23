‘Love Island’ to Shoot Season 2 Under Quarantine in Las Vegas

“Love Island” will could possibly be again for season 2 prior to anticipated, however not on an island.

Pre-production on the CBS actuality present is underway in a Las Vegas lodge, Selection has confirmed with sources shut to the manufacturing, and the community is hoping to have the season prepared to air close to the top of summer season.

Season 1 of “Love Island,” which relies on the wildly widespread U.Ok. format, shot in Fiji, however any plans to return to these sunny shores and that large villa for an additional season had been scrapped by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The present’s second installment was supposed to premiere in late Might.

In accordance to sources, the manufacturing crew and budding lovebirds will likely be required to quarantine earlier than capturing commences, and testing will proceed all through manufacturing. Members of the crew will work from pods as a social distancing precaution.

Information of of the “Love Island” Vegas manufacturing gamble comes just below a month after Selection completely reported that “The Bachelorette” can also be planning to shoot in a quarantined location, with all solid and crew members dwelling on-site.

The “Love Island” manufacturing setup seems to mirror that of one other CBS property in “The Daring and the Lovely,” which was one of many very first collection to return to set after a COVID-19 enforced hiatus. Whereas the cleaning soap beginning airing new episodes earlier this week, the manufacturing course of beneath COVID rules hasn’t all been clean crusing, as capturing had to be paused early on to “higher accommodate the big quantity of testing wanted.”

“Love Island,” which is produced by ITV Leisure, sees a gaggle of singles marooned on an island (or in the case of season 2, in a on line casino) and asks them to couple-up or get dumped from the tropical villa. The Islanders face challenges and the arrival of recent Islanders nearly each episode as friendships and relationships type.

CBS renewed the present for a second outing in August final 12 months, and the present represented a giant summer season swing for the community, which programmed it 5 nights per week.

Vulture first reported the manufacturing resumption information.