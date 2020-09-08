Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg confirms Casa Amor twist

UK Viewers will get to get pleasure from Love Island USA this September because the collection airs on ITV2 from September seventh.

However don’t be alarmed if it sounds such as you’re listening to a dialog between Molly Mae and Tommy Fury whenever you swap on the telly, as a result of the present’s host Arielle Vandenberg says there’s just a few issues they’ve borrowed from the unique collection, together with our British twang.

Talking of the variations between the 2 exhibits, Vandenberg mentioned: “Possibly identical to some lingo variations? ‘Can I pull him for a chat’?”

Nonetheless, the presenter admitted she’s truly heard contestants utilizing related traces within the new collection.

She continued: “However you realize what’s loopy is we’re saying that on ours. And it’s so humorous to me as a result of once I was watching the primary season, we weren’t saying that stuff or when you say, ‘Who do you fancy?’ That was one thing I mentioned final 12 months simply because I used to be like that’s a part of the present. It’s the lingo. So, I really feel prefer it’s possibly a few of these issues are completely different which is humorous that we truly took these too.”

Over time, we’ve watched many bromances blossom on UK model of Love Island, for instance with collection three’s Chris and Kem who went to movie their very own spin-off present, You Vs. Chris & Kem.

And Vandenberg says the US model is seeing numerous their very own budding bromances.

“I’m all concerning the bromances,” she mentioned. ” I do know these guys– you realize what’s so particular about it’s when do males get to share their emotions with different males on the primary day of assembly them? And this present forces them to attach on a stage that they in all probability have by no means related with except it’s like with their household or childhood greatest good friend and that goes for everybody.”

She added: “That will simply be so attention-grabbing, watching them try this, you’re like ‘oh wow, you’re actually open to sharing’ and it’s simply actually stunning and so these relationships within the guys that come out of it are so candy, I like it.”

ITV

One other factor which will likely be acquainted to UK viewers is the introduction of Casa Amor – which sees the primary girls and boys cut up for just a few days, as one group goes off to a secret villa and new girls and boys go to.

Final 12 months, Love Island USA didn’t embrace this twist, nevertheless it’s all a go for collection two. And Vandenberg is right here for the drama it’s recognized for inflicting!

When requested what she was wanting ahead to this collection, the presenter gushed: “We now have Casa Amor too now. So that’s truly what I’m actually wanting ahead to. That’s going to convey numerous rigidity. That’s my reply, Casa Amor as a result of we didn’t have that final season.”

We’re undecided the contestants will share this similar feeling, however we’re with you, Arielle, we will’t wait, both!

Love Island USA begins on ITV2 on Monday seventh September at 9pm. Should you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV Information.