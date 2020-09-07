Love Island USA host Arielle Vandenberg promises “extra drama” in season two

It’s virtually time for Love Island USA to hit the UK, with the sequence set to air on ITV2 on seventh September.

The sequence debuted in the US on August 24th, and the present’s host Arielle Vandenberg tells press together with RadioTimes.com that viewers are in for an actual deal with.

“I imply to be trustworthy with you, it feels very very completely different. I feel being because it was the primary season final 12 months for us in America, I really feel like individuals weren’t placing themselves on the market like they’re this season,” Vandenberg admitted.

“There’s going to be far more drama, far more identical to filth and juice, something of that nature. It’s already loopy and I can’t watch for you guys to see as a result of actually, there’s simply much more drama. Everybody’s making out on the primary episode – it’s loopy! That’s when you realize it’s gonna be good.”

The present might need solely began a few weeks in the past, nevertheless it appears like a fairly robust Love Island forged checklist, with Vandenberg revealing she will be able to already see some going all the way in which.

She continued: “Properly, we’ve already received just a few superior, superior {couples} that I may actually see going very very far.

“There’s positively one couple that I’m considering of, however there’s additionally a sneaky couple that I see potential in and I don’t even know if the viewers will choose up on this however there’s any individual I feel there’s a friendship there and I feel that friendship is just not going to be a friendship for an excessive amount of longer, and I’m excited for it.”

She added: “And to be trustworthy with you, I don’t know should you guys will have the ability to inform who it’s simply watching it. I simply– I can’t wait. It’s going to be good. ”

In addition to romantic connections, the presenter has seen a number of friendships shaped this sequence.

“I feel, clearly coming onto this present, they’re wanting to seek out love and surprisingly, they’re discovering these finest associates too. And so that you’re seeing so many various relationships blossom out of this present, it’s so so cool and that’s truly certainly one of my favorite components, the friendships that come out of it,” she stated.

“Clearly it’s not friendship island however I’m seeing plenty of that too and I actually admire that simply as like a lady watching ladies simply get alongside. However then moreover that clearly sure, there’s a couple that’s so in it that I’m like, ‘wow, you’ve identified one another for not that lengthy, okay!’ I personally can’t go that quick, however some individuals can and I’m not judging, I feel that’s very particular.”

However in fact it wouldn’t be Love Island with out some bombshells to shake all the things up, and Vandenberg says there’s one explicit late arrival who’s already ruffling feathers.

“We’ve clearly thrown in a few of these bombshells and there’s one proper now, I can’t give it away as a result of I actually need you guys to look at, however she has actually remodeled all the things that was and now it’s not. She got here in and he or she did some issues so I’m excited to see the place that leads since you by no means know, Love Island, something can occur,” she revealed.

We surprise who that might be… and we are able to’t wait.

Love Island USA begins on ITV2 on Monday seventh September at 9pm.