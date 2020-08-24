Love Island USA is coming to the UK, ITV confirm

Christmas has come early for all you Love Island followers (by you, we definitely imply us too), as a result of Love Island USA is coming to ITV2!

From September, the US model of the much-loved courting collection shall be broadcast on the community at 9pm.

Beginning subsequent month, viewers shall be in a position to comply with season two of the US model as a brand new line-up of attractive singletons attempt to discover love in a luxurious villa.

Set in the Neon Capital of The World, Las Vegas, the forged shall be sequestered in a “bubble” at a surprising villa on high of Caesars Leisure’s boutique resort, The Cromwell.

Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return to preside over the antics as these singles embark on a summer season of potential romance in one in all the most well-known cities in the world.

The US islanders will get to know one another with the probability of discovering “the one”, nevertheless, issues might get shaken up as new bombshells arrive on the ‘island’.

Over the weeks, the {couples} shall be put by the check of affection, with just one couple in with an opportunity of bagging the $50,000 money prize.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions, stated: “We’re thrilled that ITV2 can deliver the newest US model of Love Island to viewers this 12 months. Las Vegas might look like an odd vacation spot for the present however the canny producers have crushed COVID with a present that adheres to all manufacturing protocols and that would nicely be sensational.

“Actually the ‘villa’ is spectacular and the forged various and superb. We consider Love Island followers will embrace this Sin Metropolis twist, my guess is the collection shall be one other large hit.”

The information comes after ITV2 aired season one in all Love Island: Australia over the summer season, following the cancellation of the UK collection.

In Could, the community introduced that the summer season collection of Love Island 2020 was cancelled because it was unattainable to go forward due to the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdown.

The community then made the determination to air the 2018 Australia collection in July rather than Love Island 2020, with followers tuning in to watch all the enjoyable Down Beneath, earlier than Tayla Damir and Grant Crapp had been topped Love Island: Australia winners.

If the US contestants are something like their Aussie brothers and sisters, viewers may very well be in for a proper deal with. We are able to’t wait!

Love Island USA season 2 begins on ITV2 on September seventh. To seek out out what else is on in the imply time, try our TV Information.