Love Island will not air until Summer 2021 after coronavirus cancellation

ITV has formally postponed Love Island until Summer 2021.

It was beforehand believed there can be one other collection later within the yr, or in early 2021, within the type of the winter collection, however that will not be going down.

An ITV spokesperson instructed RadioTimes.com: “Love Island UK will return greater and higher than ever with an prolonged run in summer season 2021.”

It’s presently unknown how lengthy the collection will run for, but it surely could possibly be something upwards of six to eight weeks, given how lengthy earlier instalments have been.

RadioTimes.com understands the present uncertainty has prompted producers to focus on a bumper collection in the summertime, fairly than two throughout 2021.

Now could be the time of the yr bosses would begin work on the winter collection and has thus prompted the choice.

When Love Island’s winter collection aired earlier this yr, it attracted document viewing figures for ITV2.

Beforehand, it was thought we’d get one other collection this yr, when journey restrictions have been lifted and the speed of an infection was at a low stage.

However with the UK in a state of uncertainty for the time being, it will have at all times been tough for the collection to air.

For individuals who have been hoping for just a bit extra solar and romance this yr, concern not, as ITV2 will be repeating Love Island: Australia season one for the following month.

The 2018 collection proved a giant hit within the Australia and in lieu of a brand new UK instalment, it will air in full on the channel.

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to look at, take a look at our TV Information.