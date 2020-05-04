Love Island’s 2020 summer series cancelled as ITV issue statement

Love Island has formally cancelled its 2020 summer series following the persevering with restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Director of Tv at ITV, Kevin Lygo, made the announcement at this time, explaining there was merely no means it might go forward given the present UK lockdown.

He stated in a statement: “We now have tried each which method to make Love Island this summer however logistically it’s simply not attainable to supply it in a means that safeguards the wellbeing of everybody concerned and that for us is the precedence.

“In regular circumstances, we’d be getting ready very quickly to journey out to the placement in Mallorca to get the villa prepared however clearly that’s now out of the query.

“We’re very sorry for followers of the present however making it safely is our prime concern and Love Island shall be again stronger than ever in 2021.

“Within the meantime, Love Island followers can nonetheless take pleasure in all six series of Love Island on BritBox.”

There had been a number of studies about whether or not or not we’d be getting a brand new series of Love Island following the conclusion of the winter series in February.

Experiences emerged over the weekend suggesting bosses might movie the courting present in Cornwall.

Lygo advised throughout a digital Edinburgh TV pageant panel: “Will Mallorca open its doorways to a whole lot of manufacturing individuals arriving? Will there must be a quarantine? We now have to issue all that in.

“Additionally, what sign may or not it’s sending out if we’re doing a present the place everyone seems to be crammed collectively, slobbering over one another and the remainder of the world is informed, ‘Don’t go close to anybody within the park.’ I’m a bit uneasy about that.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021.