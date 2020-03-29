Love Island’s Dani Dyer auditioned for BBC One drama Our Girl

Love Island winner and TV persona Dani Dyer has revealed that she beforehand auditioned for the lead position in BBC navy drama Our Girl.

The audition, which passed off lengthy earlier than Dyer’s stint on the ITV2 actuality sequence, went badly for the aspiring actress – she’s since revealed that her nerves obtained the higher of her and he or she “cried” in entrance of the casting director.

“I cried within the room. I used to be like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing’. I used to be working an hour late and sweating. The nerves get on prime of you,” she stated in an interview with the Mirror.

She continued: “It’s simply this authority taking a look at you and also you need this position so unhealthy. The speech we needed to put together was deep however [the casting director] wished it [to be performed as] fairly comical. I attempted and I simply cried.”

The position of resourceful Lance Corporal (now Sergeant) Georgie Lane finally went to Corrie star Michelle Keegan, who joined the forged for the 2016 second sequence, and has not too long ago revealed that she’s quitting the present following sequence 4.

Our Girl airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One. Take a look at what else is on with our TVInformation.