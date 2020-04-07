Love Island’s Shaughna and Molly have epic showdown in first look

You may minimize the stress in the Love Island villa with a knife proper now, following final night time’s recoupling when Callum Jones introduced again new lady Molly, leaving his former companion Shaughna Phillips single.

However no time like the current, with Molly and Shaughna set to return face-to-face for the first time for the reason that recoupling, as they sit down for a critical chat.

In a teaser clip for tonight’s present, Shaughna receives a message.

“I’ve acquired a textual content,” she yells in the clip, earlier than bursting out laughing.

Studying the message aloud to the opposite islanders, she continues: “Shaughna and Molly, it’s time to move out and speak issues by. #Comparenotes.”

The digicam then flashes to a barely nervous Callum and frightened Molly.

The dialog is prone to shake issues up between the women, given Shaughna’s historical past with Callum and Molly’s very new relationship with the 23-year-old scaffolder.

Earlier than leaving for Casa Amor, Callum was coupled up with Shaughna, who he gave the impression to be getting on nicely with.

Nevertheless, simply hours into assembly Molly, his head turned as he gushed to the opposite boys and referred to as her a “rocket”.

By day three, Callum was prepared to leap ship as he declared his emotions for Molly and they shared their first kiss exterior of a problem.

“I really feel like once I got here in right here I didn’t suppose my head would flip. I did say it could take somebody particular for me to show. And I do suppose that might doubtlessly be you,” he instructed her.

Nevertheless, Shaughna couldn’t take her thoughts off Callum again in the Major Villa, telling the ladies she missed him and deliberate on transferring to Manchester the place he’s from.

And judging by her response when he entered the villa with Molly, the ladies’ dialog may get heated.

When Laura Whitmore asks if she has something to say to her ex in the teaser, Shaughna replies: “Congrats hun” earlier than working off in tears with Paige Turley.

“I’m gobsmacked,” Paige says, to which she responds: “It’s actually like I don’t even know him.”

Molly then advises Callum to go after her, however when Shaughna sees him heading in her route, she warns her pal: “If he thinks he’s coming to drag me that boy has acquired one other factor coming!”

Will Shaughna and Molly be capable of put their variations apart?

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.