Love Jihad: BJP government of Uttarakhand giving incentive to those marrying in other caste and religion

Dehradun: While many BJP-ruled states are considering enacting laws to ban alleged conversion of women in the name of marriage, the Uttarakhand government is trying to encourage inter-caste and inter-religious marriages in the state. Is giving an incentive of Rs 50,000 to those married to

Officials of the state's social welfare department told here that this incentive amount is given to all the couples who have registered legally registered inter-religious marriages. Inter-religious marriages should take place in a recognized temple, mosque, church or devasthan. He said that in order to get the incentive for inter-caste marriages, one of the spouses, according to Article 341 of the Indian Constitution, must be a Scheduled Caste.

District Social Welfare Officer of Tehri, Dipankar Ghildiyal said that inter-caste and inter-religious marriages can prove to be very helpful to keep the spirit of national unity awake and to maintain unity in the society. He told that the couple who do such marriages can apply for an incentive till one year after the wedding.

The amendments in the Uttar Pradesh Inter-caste / Inter-religious Marriage Promotion Rules, 1976, in Uttarakhand in 2014, increased the amount given under it from Rs 10000 to Rs 50000. When Uttarakhand was formed in 2000 after separating from Uttar Pradesh, this rule was adopted as it was.