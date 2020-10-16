‘Love Jihad’ is not tolerated, government should make laws: Vishwa Hindu Parishad

New Delhi: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday expressed its concern over the alleged “love jihad” incidents in various parts of the country and demanded a law against it. VHP Central Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain said in a statement that in recent times, such incidents have started falling. Whether it is a case of suicide by a woman in Lucknow or the incident of Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Death of woman who commits self-immolation outside UP Assembly, is a matter of love jihad!

He said, "The Chief Ministers of various states have also been expressing their concerns in this regard from time to time. The VHP demands that the central and state governments enact strong laws to stop love jihad while realizing the magnitude of the case. "

Jain said that VHP has made a list of 170 such cases which came to the notice, which are related to the last 8-10 years. While issuing the list, he also appealed to the society to be vigilant about such incidents and take constitutional measures to prevent them.

