Love jihad law implemented in UP, fraud for marriage, now strict punishment on conversion

LOVE JIHAD Law: Now in Uttar Pradesh, as soon as the law against Love Jihad is approved, this law has come into force in the state. After the proposal of the Yogi Government’s cabinet recently passed the Uttar Pradesh Law Against Religion Prohibition Ordinance, 2020 (UP Illegal Conversion Ordinance) against ‘Love Jihad’, the Governor Anandiben has also called it has approved. After the approval from the Yogi cabinet, the ordinance went to the governor for approval. Also Read – UP: CM Yogi arrives at Gorakhnath temple, food under Amla tree

It has been said on behalf of the Governor that since the Legislature is not in session in the state and the Governor has resolved that such circumstances exist, due to which it is necessary for him to take immediate action. Therefore, the Governor promulgates this ordinance by exercising the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 213 of the Constitution of India. Also Read – Hyderabad becomes the battleground of political battle, BJP president Nadda’s road show tomorrow, Shah-Yogi will also handle front

Earlier, in a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a proposal for a law to ban fraudulent conversions for marriage was approved. After passing the proposal in the cabinet, there is a provision of fine of up to 15-50 thousand. At the same time, conversion in the name of marriage has been declared illegal. If any group commits conversion, it will be punished with 3 to 10 years. Also Read – Will BJP’s veteran leaders, Shah, Yogi and Nadda collapse in Hyderabad Local Body Election to find fort of Owaisi?

Fines up to 50 thousand rupees, punishment up to 10

At the same time, if the religious leader gets converted, he will have to get permission from the DM. Under the law, the person who will convert will also have to take permission from the District Magistrate. If someone collectively converts, then he will have to pay a sentence of 10 years and a fine of 50 thousand rupees. If there is an organization doing so, its recognition can be canceled. Action can be taken against him under the Indian Penal Code.