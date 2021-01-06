Love Jihad Law Latest Update: SC issued notice to Yogi and Rawat Sarkar, sought reply in four days

Love Jihad Law Latest Update: In order to prevent conversion in the name of inter-religious marriages, it has refused to stop the controversial provisions of the ‘Anti Love Jihad’ laws applicable in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, the court has agreed to review the controversial laws, the court is now Will check the constitutionality of these laws. This is the reason that the court has issued a notice to the state governments and sought an answer in this regard in four days. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Supreme Court expresses concern over farmers’ agitation

Let us tell you that the petitioner had worked to challenge the validity of the recently made Love Jihad Act in Uttar Pradesh. While hearing today, a division bench of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, Justice V Ramasubramaniam and Justice AS Bopanna, during the hearing of petitions of NGO ‘Citizens for Justice and Peace’ by Vishal Thackeray and others and social activist Teesta Setalvad. Notice has been issued to the governments of the state and Uttarakhand. Also Read – Central Vista Project: What is Central Vista Project? Supreme court gives big relief to Modi government, know the whole development?

However, the court refused to stay the provisions of the relevant law, which made it necessary to give prior permission of conversion to marriage. The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the government of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in this matter, seeking an answer in 4 weeks. Also Read – Supreme Court gives nod to Central Vista project of Modi government, these conditions and suggestions also in decision

What is love jihad

Explain that the term ‘love jihad’ is used for a marriage in which a Muslim man marries a woman with the intention of converting. Along with this, he works to get his religion converted. In 2009, Catholic and Hindu groups from Kerala and Karnataka respectively alleged that some people were doing the work of forcibly converting the women of their community to Islam.

After this incident, the word ‘love jihad’ was used for the first time. Let us discuss here that it became popular for the first time during the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, when the BJP took it widely among the people.