Love Jihad: Love marriage was done by Umesh, Salman turned to pressure to convert

November 27, 2020
Love Jihad Latest News from Bhopal: When the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh is going to bring a law against ‘Love Jihad’, in the meantime, a fresh case of Love Jihad has come up in the capital Bhopal. The matter surfaced on Friday in front of the media when the victim woman reached her home in the evening with her son in the lap of Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Also Read – MP government will give Rs 50 lakh to the family of Corona warrior doctor Shubham Upadhyay: CM

A woman from Gehukheda area of ​​Kolar police station area of ​​Bhopal told that about a year ago, she had married a young man in a temple. He told his name Umesh during the introduction. He was together for almost a year. But when his real face came later, he turned out to be Salman. By the time this unfolds, the girl has become the mother of a child. The victim told that Salman is pressurizing her to convert and has tried to kill her son as well.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra has tweeted about the matter and ordered the Bhopal Police to investigate. The minister has also assured the victim of help.

MP’s Home Minister has tweeted, “A woman from Bhopal has complained of being bullied and forced to convert.” After hearing the complaint of the victim, DIG Bhopal has been instructed to seriously investigate the matter and take action.

Explain that the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh is going to bring a law against Love Jihad, in which the provision of punishment is going to do 10 years.

