Love Jihad: Now the law against ‘forced conversion’ comes into force in Himachal Pradesh, may be sentenced to seven years

Shimla: In the BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, a more stringent law has been enacted against marriage for the “sole purpose” of forcible or seditious conversion or conversion, which provides punishment of up to seven years for violators. It was passed by the state assembly more than a year ago. Also Read – UP: Allahabad High Court Refuses To Prohibit ‘Love Jihad’ Ordinance

The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019 was notified by the State Home Department on Friday. It will replace the 2006 law, which has been repealed by the Legislative Assembly. Also Read – Night curfew to continue till 5 January in Himachal, no permission to celebrate New Year in Shimla

The development came at a time when an ordinance was notified by the Uttar Pradesh government last month against conversion by coercion or fraud, which provides for imprisonment up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 50,000 under various categories. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor said- Hello Mumbai, I am coming home, made pottery in Himachal with Timur

Many other BJP-ruled states are considering such laws and party leaders say that the aim is to counter ‘love jihad’. The bill was passed in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on 30 August last year and the Governor’s approval was obtained. However, it took more than 15 months to issue notification of its implementation to the Home Department.

This law provides for a severe punishment of up to seven years, while the old Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2006 had a provision of three years of punishment. The Act prohibits conversion by seduction, coercion, undue influence, coercion, seduction, marriage or any other fraud. Any marriage for the sole purpose of conversion has been declared invalid under Section 5 of the Act.

When asked about the delay in notifying the law, Law Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told PTI-language that the Home Department had to formulate rules for due process to be adopted to implement the Act, delay in issuing the notification. May be due to

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has the additional charge of Home Department. When contacted, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Kumar said that he was on leave for about a month and the officer-in-charge would be able to answer this question.

According to the Act, if anyone wants to convert, he has to give one month’s notice to the District Magistrate that he is converting on his own. This provision was also implemented in the 2006 law and it was challenged in court.

Even a month’s notice will have to be given to a religious person who has converted. Those associated with their “original religion” are exempted from this provision. According to the new act, if the conversion of Dalits, women or minors is done, the jail term will be between two-seven years.

(input language)