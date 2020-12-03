Love Jihad: petition filed in Supreme Court against ‘Love Jihad’ ordinance of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, this argument given

new Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s ‘Uttar Pradesh Laws Against Religion Transformation Prohibition Ordinance, 2020’ and Uttarakhand’s Freedom of Religion Act 2018 have been challenged by a petition in the Supreme Court. This petition has been filed by advocate Vishal Thackeray and Abhay Singh Yadav as well as law researcher Pranvesh. Also Read – UP: The pressure on the girl was for conversion, the arrested accused reached behind bars

The petition said that the UP ordinance is going to spoil the basic structure of the Constitution. The petition said, "The most important issue is whether Parliament has the power to amend the fundamental rights enshrined under the third part of the Constitution."

The petitioners have argued that Parliament has no power to amend the Fundamental Rights and if this ordinance is enacted, it will harm the public at large and create a chaotic situation in the society.

“It is also pertinent to mention here that the ordinance passed by the state government of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is against the provisions of Special Marriage Act, 1954 and it will create fear in the society,” the plea states. It has also been argued that anyone who will not be a part of Love Jihad can also be implicated in a false case.

Citing the Kesavanand Bharti case in the plea, it has been said, “The court has said that Parliament can amend the Constitution, but Parliament cannot change the basic structure of the Constitution.”

The petitioners said that they were saddened by the ordinances passed by the state governments and prayed before the apex court that the law passed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand should be declared void, as they hurt the basic structure of the constitution as well as the larger On the scale, public policy and society are also against.

It has been argued that this ordinance can become a powerful tool in the hands of evil elements of society and this ordinance can be used to trap someone unfairly.

The petition said, “Even persons not involved in any such act are also suspected to be falsely implicated, if this ordinance is passed it would be gross injustice.”